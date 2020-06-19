COVID-19: 393 new cases in UAE, total now at 44,145 with two deaths

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 40,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 388 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 43,752. The ministry also reported three patients who have died due to...
Philippine National ID system among President Duterte’s immediate priorities
Malacañang announced that among President Duterte's current priorities is the immediate implementation of Republic Act 11055 or the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) Act in order to speed up the provision of aid and services rendered by government...
PH officials warn public not to self-medicate with Dexamethasone as COVID-19 cure
Officials in the Philippines have warned the public against the misuse of Dexamethasone which has recently received positive feedback in the UK regarding its curative effect against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire...
PH reports 562 new COVID-19 cases; total now at 27,799
The Department of Health has announced 562 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines, bringing the total number to 27,799. DOH has also confirmed that the recoveries in the country now stands a 7,090, after 270 patients have successfully recouped...
The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 38,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 393 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 44,145.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention conducted additional 38,000 Covid-19 tests, which revealed 393 new cases bringing the total number of cases to 44,145. The new cases identified are undergoing treatment, @mohapuae announced today. #UAEGov
— UAEGov (@uaegov) June 19, 2020
The ministry also reported two patients who have died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 300.
Also, @mohapuae announced that two people who tested positive for COVID-19 died due to complications. This brings the total death toll to 300.
— UAEGov (@uaegov) June 19, 2020
In addition, the UAE has reported over 755 fully recovered patients, with the total now at 30,996.
This brings down the total number of active cases from yesterday’s 13,213 to 12,849 today, June 19.
RELATED STORY: LOOK: UAE outlines new travel rules for citizens, residents intending to head out of country
In an online press briefing Wednesday night, Dr Saif Dhaheri, spokesperson for the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), said they classified travel destinations into three categories, namely: low risk nations to which all citizens and residents are allowed to travel; medium-risk nations to which only a limited category of citizens are allowed to travel to in case of emergency; and high-risk countries to which travel is categorically banned.
Under the medium-risk nations category, travelers from the UAE will only be allowed to fly to their destination for necessary medical reasons, visiting first-degree family members, or for military, as well as diplomatic and official missions.
Dr. Dhaheri added that all travelers must have complied with a set of protocols before departure and upon return to the UAE, including medical tests, travel registration, quarantine, self-follow-up of traveler’s health status and awareness of the precautionary measures.
READ ON: UAE implements mandatory regulations for citizens, residents returning back to country
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved