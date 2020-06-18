Thursday, June 18, 2020

Jun 18 20, 9:39 am

Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
0 Shares

USA to provide Php126 million support for PH education continuity

by | News

Jun. 18, 20 | 9:39 am

The USA government has earmarked $2.5 million (Php 126 million) to help the Philippines’ educational sector with the country’s aim to ensure that children continue their education amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The Philippines’ Department of Education (DepEd) together with the USA’s US Agency for International Development (USAID) will be working side by side to empower educations with learning materials and instructional strategies to develop their teaching skills both in a classroom and in a remote, learn-from-home setting.

“The US government, through USAID, remains committed to ensuring young students have the opportunity to continue to learn despite the challenges that COVID-19 has created,” USAID Mission Director Lawrence Hardy said.

RELATED STORY: PH announces no face-to-face classes pending availability of COVID-19 vaccine

Reports from the Philippine News Agency further that USAID will also assist DepEd in developing rapid, easy-to-use assessment tools for teachers to gauge and support students’ literacy skills once they can return to school.

The move follows after the US Embassy in Manila’s estimates that more than 27.7 million Filipino children and youth are at risk of missing out on their crucial educational phase due to disruptions and extended school closures in the Philippines brought about by the pandemic.

READ ON: Not yet safe to return to schools – 4 in 5 teachers worldwide

“Students in early grades are particularly vulnerable to learning loss because they need significant support from their parents, teachers, and caregivers. This is also a critical stage in young children’s education as they develop literacy, numeracy, and social-emotional skills, which are foundations for lifelong learning,” said the statement from the embassy.

The embassy said since the outbreak began, USAID and DepEd have been cooperating to ensure teachers could continue teaching and that children still learn while schools are closed.

Jobs

Latest News

USA to provide Php126 million support for PH education continuity

USA to provide Php126 million support for PH education continuity

Jun 18, 2020

The USA government has earmarked $2.5 million (Php 126 million) to help the Philippines' educational sector with the country's aim to ensure that children continue their education amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The Philippines' Department of...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
COVID-19 positive UAE residents, citizens at country of destination obliged to notify UAE authorities
Published On  June 18, 2020
LIST: UAE outlines travel protocols for all citizens, residents starting June 23
Published On  June 18, 2020
UAE implements mandatory regulations for citizens, residents returning back to country
Published On  June 18, 2020
Close