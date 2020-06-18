Thursday, June 18, 2020

Jun 18 20, 10:11 am

USA to provide Php126 million support for PH education continuity

Jun 18 2020

The USA government has earmarked $2.5 million (Php 126 million) to help the Philippines' educational sector with the country's aim to ensure that children continue their education amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The Philippines' Department of...

Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
0 Shares

President of Honduras contracts COVID-19

by | News

Jun. 18, 20 | 10:11 am

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, is receiving treatment and will work remotely and through his aides, he said late on Tuesday.

“As president of the nation and a responsible citizen, I want to communicate that during the weekend I started to feel some discomfort and today I was diagnosed as having been infected with COVID-19,” Hernandez said in a televised speech, reported Reuters.

“They have recommended rest but I will continue working remotely and through my aides.”

RELATED STORY: Worldwide COVID-19 cases surpass 8 million

Hernandez had mild symptoms, started receiving treatment and is feeling better, he added.

His wife and two aides, also diagnosed with the virus, are all being treated.

READ ON: 3 fool-proof ways to protect yourself from COVID-19 at the workplace

Honduras has reported 9,656 virus infections and 330 deaths, the agency noted.

Jobs

Latest News

President of Honduras contracts COVID-19

President of Honduras contracts COVID-19

Jun 18, 2020

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, is receiving treatment and will work remotely and through his aides, he said late on Tuesday. "As president of the nation and a responsible citizen, I want to communicate that during...

USA to provide Php126 million support for PH education continuity

USA to provide Php126 million support for PH education continuity

Jun 18, 2020

The USA government has earmarked $2.5 million (Php 126 million) to help the Philippines' educational sector with the country's aim to ensure that children continue their education amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The Philippines' Department of...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
USA to provide Php126 million support for PH education continuity
Published On  June 18, 2020
COVID-19 positive UAE residents, citizens at country of destination obliged to notify UAE authorities
Published On  June 18, 2020
LIST: UAE outlines travel protocols for all citizens, residents starting June 23
Published On  June 18, 2020
Close