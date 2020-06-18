President of Honduras contracts COVID-19

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, is receiving treatment and will work remotely and through his aides, he said late on Tuesday.

“As president of the nation and a responsible citizen, I want to communicate that during the weekend I started to feel some discomfort and today I was diagnosed as having been infected with COVID-19,” Hernandez said in a televised speech, reported Reuters.

“They have recommended rest but I will continue working remotely and through my aides.”

RELATED STORY: Worldwide COVID-19 cases surpass 8 million

Hernandez had mild symptoms, started receiving treatment and is feeling better, he added.

His wife and two aides, also diagnosed with the virus, are all being treated.

READ ON: 3 fool-proof ways to protect yourself from COVID-19 at the workplace

Honduras has reported 9,656 virus infections and 330 deaths, the agency noted.