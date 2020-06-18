President of Honduras contracts COVID-19

The USA government has earmarked $2.5 million (Php 126 million) to help the Philippines' educational sector with the country's aim to ensure that children continue their education amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The Philippines' Department of...
Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, is receiving treatment and will work remotely and through his aides, he said late on Tuesday.
“As president of the nation and a responsible citizen, I want to communicate that during the weekend I started to feel some discomfort and today I was diagnosed as having been infected with COVID-19,” Hernandez said in a televised speech, reported Reuters.
“They have recommended rest but I will continue working remotely and through my aides.”
Hernandez had mild symptoms, started receiving treatment and is feeling better, he added.
His wife and two aides, also diagnosed with the virus, are all being treated.
Honduras has reported 9,656 virus infections and 330 deaths, the agency noted.
