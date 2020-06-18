Pinoy in Dubai facing hard financial times after wife’s death

A hospital in Sharjah managed to save the life of a 40-year-old Australian expat after a major desert bike accident at the Al Badayer area that caused her kidney to rip into three pieces. She was immediately transferred via air transport to Al Dhaid Hospital who...
President of Honduras contracts COVID-19
Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, is receiving treatment and will work remotely and through his aides, he said late on Tuesday. "As president of the nation and a responsible citizen, I want to communicate that during...
USA to provide Php126 million support for PH education continuity
The USA government has earmarked $2.5 million (Php 126 million) to help the Philippines' educational sector with the country's aim to ensure that children continue their education amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The Philippines' Department of...
COVID-19 positive UAE residents, citizens at country of destination obliged to notify UAE authorities
The UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced that UAE residents and citizens who test positive for COVID-19 in their country of destination are obliged to report their status and notify authorities as soon as possible. NCEMA...
In the weeks following the sudden death of his wife in a road accident in Dubai, an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW), along with his seven-year-old son, have been in a dark space of grief and now struggling to pay the bills with no paycheck coming in.
Gerald Antonino, 35, narrated his story with Khaleej Times, saying that after the death of his wife Myrna, he is now grappling with mounting room rent payments since he was also put on unpaid leave by his company.
What worries him the most is the welfare of their son Gabriel, whose school fee remains unsettled.
“I am put on unpaid leave by my company. I have not paid my room rent for three months and also Gabriel’s school fee is pending,” the OFW working as a sales executive in the emirate told the report.
His wife Myrna, 35, was one of the casualties in a fatal car crash on the Sheikh Zayed Road last May 30. She, along with two others, was inside the car that went ablaze after colliding with another vehicle. All of them – Myrna, her Indian employer, and a Pakistani driver – died.
“My son still asks for his mother. I tell him that she is with God and now we have only each other. Nothing is the same without her,” narrated Gerald.
It will take at least a month before the families of the victims receive individual compensations from insurance companies when courts start their normal function, according the lawyer handling the case of victims.
At this point, his friends in the UAE are helping him take care of his son, but the OFW intends to take him back to the Philippines when he received the compensation. He would come back to the UAE after that to find another opportunity and pick up the financial pieces, in a bid to give his son a good future.
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved