Pinoy in Dubai facing hard financial times after wife’s death

In the weeks following the sudden death of his wife in a road accident in Dubai, an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW), along with his seven-year-old son, have been in a dark space of grief and now struggling to pay the bills with no paycheck coming in.

Gerald Antonino, 35, narrated his story with Khaleej Times, saying that after the death of his wife Myrna, he is now grappling with mounting room rent payments since he was also put on unpaid leave by his company.

What worries him the most is the welfare of their son Gabriel, whose school fee remains unsettled.

“I am put on unpaid leave by my company. I have not paid my room rent for three months and also Gabriel’s school fee is pending,” the OFW working as a sales executive in the emirate told the report.

His wife Myrna, 35, was one of the casualties in a fatal car crash on the Sheikh Zayed Road last May 30. She, along with two others, was inside the car that went ablaze after colliding with another vehicle. All of them – Myrna, her Indian employer, and a Pakistani driver – died.

“My son still asks for his mother. I tell him that she is with God and now we have only each other. Nothing is the same without her,” narrated Gerald.

It will take at least a month before the families of the victims receive individual compensations from insurance companies when courts start their normal function, according the lawyer handling the case of victims.

At this point, his friends in the UAE are helping him take care of his son, but the OFW intends to take him back to the Philippines when he received the compensation. He would come back to the UAE after that to find another opportunity and pick up the financial pieces, in a bid to give his son a good future.