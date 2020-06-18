PH reports 562 new COVID-19 cases; total now at 27,799

(WAM) -- The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) announced today that a selected number of museums and cultural sites in the emirate are ready to welcoming visitors starting June 24th. Strict health and safety guidelines and precautionary...
Pinoy in Dubai facing hard financial times after wife’s death
In the weeks following the sudden death of his wife in a road accident in Dubai, an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW), along with his seven-year-old son, have been in a dark space of grief and now struggling to pay the bills with no paycheck coming in. Gerald Antonino,...
Sharjah-based hospital saves expat whose kidney was torn to three pieces after desert bike accident
A hospital in Sharjah managed to save the life of a 40-year-old Australian expat after a major desert bike accident at the Al Badayer area that caused her kidney to rip into three pieces. She was immediately transferred via air transport to Al Dhaid Hospital who...
President of Honduras contracts COVID-19
Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, is receiving treatment and will work remotely and through his aides, he said late on Tuesday. "As president of the nation and a responsible citizen, I want to communicate that during...
The Department of Health has announced 562 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines, bringing the total number to 27,799.
DOH has also confirmed that the recoveries in the country now stands a 7,090, after 270 patients have successfully recouped from the virus.
In addition, the department announced 9 new fatalities, bringing the total number to 1,116.
President Rodrigo Duterte maintains the general community quarantine (GCQ) status in Metro Manila until June 30, along with Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Santiago City in Region II; Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Tarlac, Olongapo City in Region III; Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon, Occidental Mindoro, Bohol, Cebu, Negros Oriental, Siquijor, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Davao City, and Zamboanga City.
Meanwhile, Cebu City has been placed under Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) after a spike in the number of cases in the city.
Talisay City, a component city under the province of Cebu, has been placed under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ), while the rest of the country will remain under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) also until June 30.
