Thursday, June 18, 2020

Jun 18 20, 2:46 pm

PH officials warn public not to self-medicate with Dexamethasone as COVID-19 cure

by | News

Jun. 18, 20 | 2:46 pm

Officials in the Philippines have warned the public against the misuse of Dexamethasone which has recently received positive feedback in the UK regarding its curative effect against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire stated that the drug has side effects which might harm rather than heal those who currently have the disease.

“Mariin namin pinaaalahanan ang publiko na hindi po tayo dapat pumunta agad-agad sa mga botika para bumili nito. Mariin din po naming pinapaalala sa lahat na ang gamot na ito ay hindi tine-take without the supervision of a doctor lalo na nga po kagaya ng ibang gamot, mayroon itong side effects kapag mali ang gamit nito,” said Vergiere.

RELATED STORY: UK experts reveal life-saving, affordable drug for COVID-19

Malacañang also warned the public that the only proven usage of the “miracle pill” thus far is for COVID-19 patients who have shown severe symptoms.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque acknowledged that the steroid has been hailed as a “major breakthrough”, but also pointed out that the findings showed that it could only reduce deaths by about 30 percent in critical Covid-19 patients.

“We definitely welcome it. Although we don’t think it’s a miracle pill, kasi ang findings po, it can save about 30 percent of seriously ill patients. We want a cure that will save a 100 percent if not a majority of those who fall seriously ill,” said Secretary Roque.

READ ON: Pfizer eyes availability of COVID-19 vaccine by October 2020

President Duterte remains hopeful that the country’s experts as well as those around the world will soon develop a vaccine against the deadly viral disease.

“The only way to fight Covid is vaccine or iyong maybe ‘yung miracle pill that would kill just as an antibiotic would kill a bacteria. But itong virus cannot be killed by antibiotic. Katawan mo talaga ang mag-produce ng antibodies. Now there is a pill, I hope it’s true na parang lalaban and it can maybe sabi kill,” said President Duterte.

