Museums, cultural sites in Abu Dhabi to reopen this June 24

In the weeks following the sudden death of his wife in a road accident in Dubai, an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW), along with his seven-year-old son, have been in a dark space of grief and now struggling to pay the bills with no paycheck coming in. Gerald Antonino,...
Sharjah-based hospital saves expat whose kidney was torn to three pieces after desert bike accident
A hospital in Sharjah managed to save the life of a 40-year-old Australian expat after a major desert bike accident at the Al Badayer area that caused her kidney to rip into three pieces. She was immediately transferred via air transport to Al Dhaid Hospital who...
President of Honduras contracts COVID-19
Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, is receiving treatment and will work remotely and through his aides, he said late on Tuesday. "As president of the nation and a responsible citizen, I want to communicate that during...
USA to provide Php126 million support for PH education continuity
The USA government has earmarked $2.5 million (Php 126 million) to help the Philippines' educational sector with the country's aim to ensure that children continue their education amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The Philippines' Department of...
(WAM) — The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) announced today that a selected number of museums and cultural sites in the emirate are ready to welcoming visitors starting June 24th.
Strict health and safety guidelines and precautionary measures were implemented in the selected sites to support community recovery after the long lockdown in the last months.
The first sites that will be reopened to the public include Louvre Abu Dhabi, Qasr Al Hosn, and the Cultural Foundation’s exhibition and Artists in Residence studio. Also reopening will be Al Ain Oasis outdoor areas, Qasr Al Muwaiji, Al Jahili Fort and Al Ain Palace Museum.
“Announcing the reopening of our cultural sites is a significant step in helping residents and visitors to Abu Dhabi to accelerate a return to ‘normal’ life in the emirate,” said Saood Al Hosani, Acting Undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi.
“Our cultural sites will help to heal and alleviate any accumulated stress that might have built up over the past ‘lockdown’ period, as we believe that art and culture have the power to help people come together and heal. At DCT Abu Dhabi we are proud to be able to enable that through the work that we do, leveraging the power inherent in art to help re-engage the community and support its return to normalcy in these unprecedented times,” he added. “The preventative measures implemented across the emirate will be giving people added confidence that they can return to their favorite cultural sites safety.”
Pre-booking tickets online will be required for Qasr Al Hosn and Louvre Abu Dhabi. Most cultural sites are operating under new opening times of 10am to 7pm (2pm to 7pm on Fridays) with Louvre Abu Dhabi opening from 10am to 6.30pm, except on Mondays when the museum is closed.
At Louvre Abu Dhabi, visitors will once again be able to experience the museum’s world-class collection and view the latest international exhibition, Furusiyya: The Art of Chivalry between East and West, from 1 July to 18th October 2020.
The Cultural Foundation currently is hosting three exhibitions, The Red Palace, Common Ground and Step into a Story, all can be visited now.
Alongside the re-opening, Louvre Abu Dhabi and Qasr Al Hosn will also introduce the launch of free admission for visitors under the age of 18 as part of an initiatives to engage younger audiences and families. Tickets for both sites can only be booked online.
In parallel, all the sites that will remain closed will be still operating virtually through an inspiring programme broadcasted online through the Cultural Sites, Abu Dhabi Culture and Cultur-All virtual platforms.
Cultural Foundation Theatre performances and Abu Dhabi Children’s Library will continue to be broadcast online. In addition to Bait Al Oud, Berklee Abu Dhabi, Marsam Al Hor, Bait Al Khatt and Qattara Arts Centre all will be offering visual and performing arts sessions online.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
