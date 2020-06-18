Thursday, June 18, 2020

Jun 18 20, 8:49 am

COVID-19 positive UAE residents, citizens at country of destination obliged to notify UAE authorities

by | News

Jun. 18, 20 | 8:49 am

The UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced that UAE residents and citizens who test positive for COVID-19 in their country of destination are obliged to report their status and notify authorities as soon as possible.

NCEMA spokesperson Dr. Saif Dhaheri stated that the said citizen or resident may notify the UAE embassy at their country of destination through the Twajudi service or by contacting the embassy.

“The UAE mission will ensure that Covid19 patients are taken care of and the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention is notified,” said Dr. Dhaheri.

RELATED STORY: LOOK: UAE outlines new travel rules for citizens, residents intending to head out of country

Prior to travel, the new rule outlines that all travellers who intend to head outside the country should secure an international medical insurance that covers their country of destination.

Dr. Saif highlighted that should the traveller feel unwell upon arrival or before returning to the UAE, s/he can use this international medical insurance at the nearest medical health center to get immediate and appropriate treatment.

READ ON: UAE implements mandatory regulations for citizens, residents returning back to country

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

Close