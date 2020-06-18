COVID-19 positive UAE residents, citizens at country of destination obliged to notify UAE authorities

The UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced that UAE residents and citizens who test positive for COVID-19 in their country of destination are obliged to report their status and notify authorities as soon as possible.

NCEMA spokesperson Dr. Saif Dhaheri stated that the said citizen or resident may notify the UAE embassy at their country of destination through the Twajudi service or by contacting the embassy.

“The UAE mission will ensure that Covid19 patients are taken care of and the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention is notified,” said Dr. Dhaheri.

RELATED STORY: LOOK: UAE outlines new travel rules for citizens, residents intending to head out of country

Prior to travel, the new rule outlines that all travellers who intend to head outside the country should secure an international medical insurance that covers their country of destination.

Dr. Saif highlighted that should the traveller feel unwell upon arrival or before returning to the UAE, s/he can use this international medical insurance at the nearest medical health center to get immediate and appropriate treatment.

READ ON: UAE implements mandatory regulations for citizens, residents returning back to country