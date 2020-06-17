Vienna police fine €500 (Php28,153) for man’s intentional flatulence

Ajman Police and authorities have warned UAE residents of a message that has been spreading across social media promising to give treatment or to reveal secrets behind the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Authorities state that several unscrupulous individuals...
DFA reports over 6,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos
The Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported that over 6,074 overseas Filipinos have been confirmed positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in their respective countries. Of this number, 2,842 have already fully recovered from the disease...
PH-UAE mark 40 years of diplomatic relations
The Philippines is celebrating over 40 years of strong diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates today, June 17, 2020. Department of Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin stated that Filipinos bore witness to the rise of the UAE with its remarkable...
PH recoveries from COVID-19 nears 7,000 as it reports 268 newly discharged patients
The number of recoveries from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines now stands at 6,820 after the Department of Health has announced that 268 patients have successfully recouped from the virus. DOH has also confirmed 457 new cases of COVID-19 in the...
A local man in Vienna was fined €500 (Php 28,153) after intentionally unleashing a “massive intestinal wind” to officers earlier in June.
Local police officers stated that the man looked at the officers and behaved in a provocative and uncooperative manner as he did the deed in the immediate vicinity of the officers.
“Of course no-one will be reported for accidentally ‘letting one go’ once,” said the statement from Vienna police, reiterating that the man’s actions were intentional.
The man was charged for violating public decency as the Vienna Police released the photo of the man’s charge sheet on social media.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
