Vienna police fine €500 (Php28,153) for man’s intentional flatulence

A local man in Vienna was fined €500 (Php 28,153) after intentionally unleashing a “massive intestinal wind” to officers earlier in June.

Local police officers stated that the man looked at the officers and behaved in a provocative and uncooperative manner as he did the deed in the immediate vicinity of the officers.

“Of course no-one will be reported for accidentally ‘letting one go’ once,” said the statement from Vienna police, reiterating that the man’s actions were intentional.

The man was charged for violating public decency as the Vienna Police released the photo of the man’s charge sheet on social media.