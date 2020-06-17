Sharjah’s tourist destinations all set to welcome visitors

(WAM) — Sharjah Investment and Development Authority, Shurooq, has readied all of its hospitality, ecotourism and leisure destinations to receive visitors and tourists from around the world, while strictly adhering to the UAE government’s health and safety protocols to ensure the highest levels of protection of all their visitors, residents and staff.

Keen on welcoming visitors and guests to its destinations across Sharjah city, and the Central and Eastern Regions of the emirate, the authority has sought to create an unparalleled experience for them with an exciting package of cultural, heritage and entertainment activities. It also offers unique adventures for thrill seekers in the pristine deserts of the emirate, and vast green spaces for families to enjoy quality time with each other at its parks, which include children’s play areas.

In an exclusive interview with the Emirates News Agency, WAM, Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, Chief Operating Officer of Shurooq, said that the authority had strictly adhered to the recommended precautionary measures at its hospitality, ecotourism and leisure destinations to ensure the safety of all visitors without any intrusive measures to encourage all segments of society to visit their favourite Shurooq destinations.

Al Qaseer assured that all destinations were working at 30 percent capacity and provided thermal scanners at entrances in addition to continuous sterilisation efforts, and ensured that visitors wore masks and gloves. Additionally, a medical team was available in each destination in case of emergencies.

He pointed out that the destinations were open to families and individuals from all age groups, from 9 am to 9 pm until further notice.

In addition to common precautionary measures, Al Qaseer noted that each destination had its own set of safety procedures according to the nature of activities and events at that particular destination.

He said that all restaurants and cafes in Al Qasba, Al Majaz Waterfront, Al Noor Island, The Flag Island, Heart of Sharjah, Mleiha Archaeological and Ecotourism Project, Al Montazah Parks and other luxury hospitality destinations, followed a physical distancing policy that limited the number of guests at a table to four. Seats are placed two metres apart, and only disposable cutlery is used. Warning signs have been put up in all open areas to ensure visitors comply with the 2-metre distancing rule.

The authority has put in special measures for destinations that feature children’s play areas. Al Majaz Waterfront will limit entry to its water park to 30 children at a time, while the children’s play area in Al Qasba will be limited to 23 children. The Kids Fun House will accommodate a maximum of 61 children at a time. Meanwhile, Al Noor Island Butterfly House will be limited to 5 visitors at a time.

City Sightseeing Sharjah’s tour buses which operate between 9 am and 5 pm are sterilised after every tour, passengers’ temperatures are checked before boarding and the seating ensures a safe distance between passengers. Currently, only one passenger is allowed per row, with the maximum capacity of having 20 – 35 passengers on board.

Shurooq has stressed that its hospitality and ecotourism facilities comply with all precautionary measures, in addition to daily medical tests of the tour guides to ensure their as well as the guests’ safety. The facilities adhere to strict physical distancing rules across events and services.

For Mleiha Archaeological & Ecotourism Project, only three guests are allowed inside the destination’s 4×4 transport cars which are sterilised pre- and post-use and modified to include a plastic separator between guests and staff members. Regulations allow guests from one family or first-degree relatives to be seated together, with a two-person limit in tents. Corporate bookings are limited to a maximum number of 4 persons in a group.

Khorfakkan Beach, the first fully-serviced beach front destination in the city of Khorfakkan by Shurooq, has been welcoming guests and visitors from all across the UAE, who are looking to enjoy remarkable stay in Sharjah’s eastern region and enjoy the summer season.