PH-UAE mark 40 years of diplomatic relations

The Philippines is celebrating over 40 years of strong diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates today, June 17, 2020.
Department of Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin stated that Filipinos bore witness to the rise of the UAE with its remarkable transformation in four decades.
“Under the wise leadership of Sheikh Zayed, the UAE started its inexorable march towards unparalleled prosperity, openness and tolerance which benefitted not only its citizens, but the entire world as it became a prime hub of trade, commerce, finance, aviation, and intercultural exchange<” said Secretary Locsin.
The Foreign Affairs Secretary furthered that Filipinos had been instrumental in helping the UAE build its nation, as both countries have established one of the most promising and enduring diplomatic relations in the Middle East last June 17, 1980.
“The Filipino people are witnesses to the UAE’s remarkable transformation, attracted by Sheikh Zayed’s vision of a country with different nationalities who live, work and thrive. Filipino started to be part of UAE’s development as early as the 70s. First were the engineers and the petroleum and the telecommunications industries. Next were the architects, doctors, and nurses. The Emirates saw the Filipinos as reliable partners as they built the foundations of their cities, economy, and society,” said Secretary Locsin.
Secretary Locsin extended his gratitude to the UAE and looks forward to continue forming strong relations between the two countries in the years ahead.
“On the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and the United Arab Emirates, I offer my most sincere felicitations to the government of the United Arab Emirates. May the ties between our countries grow deeper and stronger. God bless the Emirati people, God bless the Filipino people,” said Secretary Locsin.
Watch his message here:
Accomodation option available in the market.
