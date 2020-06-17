PH recoveries from COVID-19 nears 7,000 as it reports 268 newly discharged patients

(WAM) -- Sharjah Investment and Development Authority, Shurooq, has readied all of its hospitality, ecotourism and leisure destinations to receive visitors and tourists from around the world, while strictly adhering to the UAE government’s health and safety protocols...
PH officials urge parents to get children vaccinated to avoid Dengue threat
The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) has warned the public that the rainy season could possibly lead to a rise in the number of dengue cases. As of posting time, DOH stated that there are 50,169 dengue cases from January 1 to May 30, 2020. This is 46% lower...
Cancelled visas not included in UAE amnesty programme
UAE residents and tourists whose visas have been cancelled any time before or after March 1, 2020, should secure a new visa or else they would incur overstay fines. The UAE's amnesty programme that runs from May 18 to August 18 allows individuals whose visas have...
COVID-positive frontliner in PH breaches quarantine measures in Boracay, causes lockdown
A COVID-19 positive frontliner from the Philippines' Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) was found to have breached quarantine protocols and stayed in Boracay for three days. An official statement from the Malay, Aklan's local government unit stated that the 26-year-old...
The number of recoveries from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines now stands at 6,820 after the Department of Health has announced that 268 patients have successfully recouped from the virus.
DOH has also confirmed 457 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number to 27,238.
In addition, the department announced 5 new fatalities, bringing the total number to 1,108.
President Rodrigo Duterte maintains the general community quarantine (GCQ) status in Metro Manila until June 30, along with Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Santiago City in Region II; Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Tarlac, Olongapo City in Region III; Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon, Occidental Mindoro, Bohol, Cebu, Negros Oriental, Siquijor, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Davao City, and Zamboanga City.
Meanwhile, Cebu City has been placed under Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) after a spike in the number of cases in the city.
Talisay City, a component city under the province of Cebu, has been placed under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ), while the rest of the country will remain under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) also until June 30.
