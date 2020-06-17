Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Jun 17 20, 3:44 pm

Sharjah’s tourist destinations all set to welcome visitors

Jun 17 2020

PH recoveries from COVID-19 nears 7,000 as it reports 268 newly discharged patients

by | News

Jun. 17, 20 | 3:44 pm

The number of recoveries from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines now stands at 6,820 after the Department of Health has announced that 268 patients have successfully recouped from the virus.

DOH has also confirmed 457 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number to 27,238.

In addition, the department announced 5 new fatalities, bringing the total number to 1,108.

President Rodrigo Duterte maintains the general community quarantine (GCQ) status in Metro Manila until June 30, along with Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Santiago City in Region II; Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Tarlac, Olongapo City in Region III; Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon, Occidental Mindoro, Bohol, Cebu, Negros Oriental, Siquijor, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Davao City, and Zamboanga City.

Meanwhile, Cebu City has been placed under Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) after a spike in the number of cases in the city.

Talisay City, a component city under the province of Cebu, has been placed under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ), while the rest of the country will remain under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) also until June 30.

