PH officials urge parents to get children vaccinated to avoid Dengue threat

The Philippines’ Department of Health (DOH) has warned the public that the rainy season could possibly lead to a rise in the number of dengue cases.

As of posting time, DOH stated that there are 50,169 dengue cases from January 1 to May 30, 2020. This is 46% lower than last year’s 92,808 cases during the same period.

Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque stated that Malacañang hopes to avoid such an outbreak as the country is still fighting against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19): “Sana nga po huwag mangyari. Dahil ayaw nga natin na mas marami pa ang ating kababayan na magkasakit,” said Secretary Roque.

President Duterte urged parents to get their children vaccinated not only against dengue but for other life-threatening diseases as well.

“Mayroon pang iba sa probinsya na ayaw ipabakuna ’yung ang mga anak ninyo. Kindly, lahat kayong mga nanay, pati tatay, see to it that your children are vaccinated,” said President Duterte during a recent public address.