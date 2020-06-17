PH officials urge parents to get children vaccinated to avoid Dengue threat

UAE residents and tourists whose visas have been cancelled any time before or after March 1, 2020, should secure a new visa or else they would incur overstay fines. The UAE's amnesty programme that runs from May 18 to August 18 allows individuals whose visas have...
COVID-positive frontliner in PH breaches quarantine measures in Boracay, causes lockdown
A COVID-19 positive frontliner from the Philippines' Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) was found to have breached quarantine protocols and stayed in Boracay for three days. An official statement from the Malay, Aklan's local government unit stated that the 26-year-old...
Dubai Sports to resume water sports competitions
In accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, the Council has announced the resumption of marine and water sports competitions, and a number of events are expected to take place...
San Miguel Corp.’s Danding Cojuangco dies at 85
San Miguel Corporation's (SMC) chief executive officer and chairman Eduardo "Danding" Cojuangco Jr. passed away on the evening of June 16. He was 85. Cojuangco died of pneumonia and heart attack as confirmed by his family in a statement. SMC thanked and paid tribute...
The Philippines’ Department of Health (DOH) has warned the public that the rainy season could possibly lead to a rise in the number of dengue cases.
As of posting time, DOH stated that there are 50,169 dengue cases from January 1 to May 30, 2020. This is 46% lower than last year’s 92,808 cases during the same period.
Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque stated that Malacañang hopes to avoid such an outbreak as the country is still fighting against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19): “Sana nga po huwag mangyari. Dahil ayaw nga natin na mas marami pa ang ating kababayan na magkasakit,” said Secretary Roque.
President Duterte urged parents to get their children vaccinated not only against dengue but for other life-threatening diseases as well.
“Mayroon pang iba sa probinsya na ayaw ipabakuna ’yung ang mga anak ninyo. Kindly, lahat kayong mga nanay, pati tatay, see to it that your children are vaccinated,” said President Duterte during a recent public address.
