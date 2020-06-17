Dubai to lift restrictions for elderly, children on shopping malls; allow 100% capacity in leisure starting June 18

The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai has announced that it has lifted the restrictions for elderly aged above 60 and kids below 12 on shopping malls, as well as allowed 100 percent capacity in economic establishments that were restricted earlier.

In their advisory released by Dubai Media Office, the following establishments that will be allowed to reopen at 100 percent capacity include:

– Swimming pools and all aquatic sports and venues

– Private museums, cultural centers, art galleries, public libraries

– Water parks, pools, meeting rooms, kids’ clubs at hotels

– Home beauty services

– Care facilities for the elderly and people of determination

– Sports equipment and kids’ playground areas in public parks and beaches

– 3D and 4D screen cinemas

– Desert camps



The government reiterated that decision to ease restrictions will still be subject to stern precautionary and social distancing measures.