Dubai to lift restrictions for elderly, children on shopping malls; allow 100% capacity in leisure starting June 18

A local man in Vienna was fined €500 (Php 28,153) after intentionally unleashing a "massive intestinal wind" to officers earlier in June. Local police officers stated that the man looked at the officers and behaved in a provocative and uncooperative manner as he did...
Authorities warn UAE residents of new malware disguised as links for coronavirus treatment
Ajman Police and authorities have warned UAE residents of a message that has been spreading across social media promising to give treatment or to reveal secrets behind the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Authorities state that several unscrupulous individuals...
DFA reports over 6,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos
The Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported that over 6,074 overseas Filipinos have been confirmed positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in their respective countries. Of this number, 2,842 have already fully recovered from the disease...
PH-UAE mark 40 years of diplomatic relations
The Philippines is celebrating over 40 years of strong diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates today, June 17, 2020. Department of Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin stated that Filipinos bore witness to the rise of the UAE with its remarkable...
The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai has announced that it has lifted the restrictions for elderly aged above 60 and kids below 12 on shopping malls, as well as allowed 100 percent capacity in economic establishments that were restricted earlier.
In their advisory released by Dubai Media Office, the following establishments that will be allowed to reopen at 100 percent capacity include:
– Swimming pools and all aquatic sports and venues
– Private museums, cultural centers, art galleries, public libraries
– Water parks, pools, meeting rooms, kids’ clubs at hotels
– Home beauty services
– Care facilities for the elderly and people of determination
– Sports equipment and kids’ playground areas in public parks and beaches
– 3D and 4D screen cinemas
– Desert camps
The government reiterated that decision to ease restrictions will still be subject to stern precautionary and social distancing measures.
#Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management: Eased restrictions on activities across Dubai & restrictions on entry to shopping malls for people above 60 and children under 12 to be lifted starting June 18. pic.twitter.com/pFvHINDYup
— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) June 17, 2020
Accomodation option available in the market.
