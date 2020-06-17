Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Jun 17 20, 9:01 pm

PH-UAE mark 40 years of diplomatic relations

Jun 17 2020

The Philippines is celebrating over 40 years of strong diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates today, June 17, 2020. Department of Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin stated that Filipinos bore witness to the rise of the UAE with its remarkable...

Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
0 Shares

Dubai to lift restrictions for elderly, children on shopping malls; allow 100% capacity in leisure starting June 18

by | News

Jun. 17, 20 | 9:01 pm

The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai has announced that it has lifted the restrictions for elderly aged above 60 and kids below 12 on shopping malls, as well as allowed 100 percent capacity in economic establishments that were restricted earlier.

In their advisory released by Dubai Media Office, the following establishments that will be allowed to reopen at 100 percent capacity include:

– Swimming pools and all aquatic sports and venues
– Private museums, cultural centers, art galleries, public libraries
– Water parks, pools, meeting rooms, kids’ clubs at hotels
– Home beauty services
– Care facilities for the elderly and people of determination
– Sports equipment and kids’ playground areas in public parks and beaches
– 3D and 4D screen cinemas
– Desert camps
 
The government reiterated that decision to ease restrictions will still be subject to stern precautionary and social distancing measures.

Jobs

Latest News

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
Vienna police fine €500 (Php28,153) for man’s intentional flatulence
Published On  June 17, 2020
Authorities warn UAE residents of new malware disguised as links for coronavirus treatment
Published On  June 17, 2020
DFA reports over 6,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos
Published On  June 17, 2020
Close