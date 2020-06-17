DFA reports over 6,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos

The Philippines is celebrating over 40 years of strong diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates today, June 17, 2020. Department of Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin stated that Filipinos bore witness to the rise of the UAE with its remarkable...
The Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported that over 6,074 overseas Filipinos have been confirmed positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in their respective countries.
Of this number, 2,842 have already fully recovered from the disease while 466 have died. The rest of the 2,766 Filipinos are currently undergoing treatment.
Further statistics coming from 54 countries segregated into regions show that the Middle East and African regions have the highest number of cases at 3,916, of which 2,018 are currently undergoing treatment, 1691 have recovered while 207 have died.
This was followed by Europe at 906 cases where 508 are undergoing treatment, 305 have fully recovered, while 93 others have died.
Data from the American region showed that out of 683 confirmed cases, 362 have recovered, 164 have died, while 157 others are still undergoing treatment.
The Asia Pacific Region had a total of 569 cases, of which 484 have fully recovered, 83 are undergoing treatment, while two others have died from the disease.
