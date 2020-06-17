COVID-positive frontliner in PH breaches quarantine measures in Boracay, causes lockdown

A COVID-19 positive frontliner from the Philippines’ Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) was found to have breached quarantine protocols and stayed in Boracay for three days.

An official statement from the Malay, Aklan’s local government unit stated that the 26-year-old BFP employee entered the island at 5:00 pm on June 12 through the Tabon-Tambisaan Port and left Malay at 1:40 p.m. on June 14.

This led the Iloilo city government, through Executive Order 91, to place the regional and city offices of the BFP under lockdown on Monday, June 15.

Based on the information provided to the city government, the personnel arrived from Cebu City on June 6 and underwent the swab test on June 9.

As an LSI, she was directed to observe the 14-day quarantine either at home or in a facility.

On the same date that the swab was taken, she was transferred to the BFP barracks along Macario Peralta Street from the Go Hotel, where she stayed upon her arrival.

Meanwhile, the statement released by the Malay LGU said the person claimed to have originated from Kalibo, Aklan and would be in Boracay “for a conference”.

“However, the BFP personnel allegedly went on unofficial business and violated quarantine protocols of both the municipality of Malay and municipality of Kalibo,” the statement said.

“The local government unit of Malay strongly condemns this irresponsible and blatant disregard of quarantine protocols.”

Malay acting Mayor Frolibar Bautista has already consulted the town’s legal office for the filing of appropriate cases as contact tracing and investigation of the series of events are being conducted, including establishments that “accepted the unofficial business of BFP personnel.”

In a phone interview by members of the media, Bautista said based on the list, 29 members of the BFP went to Boracay on June 12.

He said the BFP personnel who were in uniform were allowed to enter the island, being front-liners.

In Iloilo City, mass testing was conducted on Tuesday for BFP personnel who were on active duty since June 9.

They were required to undergo the 14-day quarantine period and submit themselves to contact tracing procedures.