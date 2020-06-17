COVID-positive frontliner in PH breaches quarantine measures in Boracay, causes lockdown

In accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, the Council has announced the resumption of marine and water sports competitions, and a number of events are expected to take place...
San Miguel Corp.’s Danding Cojuangco dies at 85
San Miguel Corporation's (SMC) chief executive officer and chairman Eduardo "Danding" Cojuangco Jr. passed away on the evening of June 16. He was 85. Cojuangco died of pneumonia and heart attack as confirmed by his family in a statement. SMC thanked and paid tribute...
Several Dubai hospitals now rid of COVID-19 cases – official
The Dubai COVID-19 Command and Control Centre revealed that several hospitals in Dubai have no more cases of COVID-19 and have resumed their diagnostic and treatment services. Dr. Amer Ahmad Sharif, Head of Dubai’s COVID-19 Command and Control Centre, stated that...
WATCH: National Screening Programme in Abu Dhabi extends medical, personal assistance to residents in need
Abu Dhabi's ongoing National Screening Programme has targeted several heavily-populated areas and communities in the emirate in its efforts to trace individuals who have contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to curb the spread of the virus. Apart from doing...
A COVID-19 positive frontliner from the Philippines’ Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) was found to have breached quarantine protocols and stayed in Boracay for three days.
An official statement from the Malay, Aklan’s local government unit stated that the 26-year-old BFP employee entered the island at 5:00 pm on June 12 through the Tabon-Tambisaan Port and left Malay at 1:40 p.m. on June 14.
This led the Iloilo city government, through Executive Order 91, to place the regional and city offices of the BFP under lockdown on Monday, June 15.
Based on the information provided to the city government, the personnel arrived from Cebu City on June 6 and underwent the swab test on June 9.
RELATED STORY: President Duterte reimposes ECQ at Cebu, retains GCQ in Metro Manila
As an LSI, she was directed to observe the 14-day quarantine either at home or in a facility.
On the same date that the swab was taken, she was transferred to the BFP barracks along Macario Peralta Street from the Go Hotel, where she stayed upon her arrival.
Meanwhile, the statement released by the Malay LGU said the person claimed to have originated from Kalibo, Aklan and would be in Boracay “for a conference”.
“However, the BFP personnel allegedly went on unofficial business and violated quarantine protocols of both the municipality of Malay and municipality of Kalibo,” the statement said.
“The local government unit of Malay strongly condemns this irresponsible and blatant disregard of quarantine protocols.”
Malay acting Mayor Frolibar Bautista has already consulted the town’s legal office for the filing of appropriate cases as contact tracing and investigation of the series of events are being conducted, including establishments that “accepted the unofficial business of BFP personnel.”
READ ON: LOOK: List of establishments that will remain closed under PH GCQ
In a phone interview by members of the media, Bautista said based on the list, 29 members of the BFP went to Boracay on June 12.
He said the BFP personnel who were in uniform were allowed to enter the island, being front-liners.
In Iloilo City, mass testing was conducted on Tuesday for BFP personnel who were on active duty since June 9.
They were required to undergo the 14-day quarantine period and submit themselves to contact tracing procedures.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
