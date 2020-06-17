COVID-19: UAE records over 3 million COVID-19 tests, over 29,000 recoveries to date

The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai has announced that it has lifted the restrictions for elderly aged above 60 and kids below 12 on shopping malls, as well as allowed 100 percent capacity in economic establishments that were restricted...
Vienna police fine €500 (Php28,153) for man’s intentional flatulence
A local man in Vienna was fined €500 (Php 28,153) after intentionally unleashing a "massive intestinal wind" to officers earlier in June. Local police officers stated that the man looked at the officers and behaved in a provocative and uncooperative manner as he did...
Authorities warn UAE residents of new malware disguised as links for coronavirus treatment
Ajman Police and authorities have warned UAE residents of a message that has been spreading across social media promising to give treatment or to reveal secrets behind the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Authorities state that several unscrupulous individuals...
DFA reports over 6,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos
The Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported that over 6,074 overseas Filipinos have been confirmed positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in their respective countries. Of this number, 2,842 have already fully recovered from the disease...
The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) reported that the UAE now leads the world when it comes to conducting testing per person, after it has exceeded over 3 million COVID-19 tests since the worldwide outbreak began.
العويس: دولة #الإمارات الأولى عالمياً في عدد الفحوصات للفرد، وذلك بعد تجاوزنا حاجز 3ملايين فحص خلال فترة قياسية.
— UAEGov (@uaegov) June 17, 2020
MOHAP recently conducted 39,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 382 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 43,364.
إجراء أكثر من 39 ألف فحص جديد، والكشف عن 382 حالة إصابة جديدة بمرض #كوفيد19، وبذلك يصل إجمالي الإصابات المسجلة في الدولة إلى 43,364 حالة.#الإمارات
— UAEGov (@uaegov) June 17, 2020
The ministry also reported two patients who have died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 295.
In addition, the UAE has reported over 676 fully recovered patients, with the total now at 29,537.
This brings down the total number of active cases from yesterday’s 13,828 to 13,532 today, June 17.
The government of Dubai has announced that it has lifted the restrictions for elderly aged above 60 and kids below 12 on public facilities, as well as allowing 100 percent capacity in economic establishments that were restricted earlier.
These include leisure areas and establishments such as swimming pools and all aquatic sports and venues; private museums, cultural centers, art galleries, public libraries; water parks, pools, meeting rooms, kids’ clubs at hotels; home beauty services; care facilities for the elderly and people of determination; sports equipment and kids’ playground areas in public parks and beaches; 3D and 4D screen cinemas; and desert camps
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
