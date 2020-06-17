COVID-19: UAE records over 3 million COVID-19 tests, over 29,000 recoveries to date

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) reported that the UAE now leads the world when it comes to conducting testing per person, after it has exceeded over 3 million COVID-19 tests since the worldwide outbreak began.

العويس: دولة #الإمارات الأولى عالمياً في عدد الفحوصات للفرد، وذلك بعد تجاوزنا حاجز 3ملايين فحص خلال فترة قياسية. — UAEGov (@uaegov) June 17, 2020

MOHAP recently conducted 39,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 382 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 43,364.

إجراء أكثر من 39 ألف فحص جديد، والكشف عن 382 حالة إصابة جديدة بمرض #كوفيد19، وبذلك يصل إجمالي الإصابات المسجلة في الدولة إلى 43,364 حالة.#الإمارات — UAEGov (@uaegov) June 17, 2020

The ministry also reported two patients who have died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 295.

In addition, the UAE has reported over 676 fully recovered patients, with the total now at 29,537.

This brings down the total number of active cases from yesterday’s 13,828 to ‬13,532 today, June 17.

The government of Dubai has announced that it has lifted the restrictions for elderly aged above 60 and kids below 12 on public facilities, as well as allowing 100 percent capacity in economic establishments that were restricted earlier.



These include leisure areas and establishments such as swimming pools and all aquatic sports and venues; private museums, cultural centers, art galleries, public libraries; water parks, pools, meeting rooms, kids’ clubs at hotels; home beauty services; care facilities for the elderly and people of determination; sports equipment and kids’ playground areas in public parks and beaches; 3D and 4D screen cinemas; and desert camps