Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Jun 17 20, 10:31 pm

Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
0 Shares

BANTAY PRESYO: UAE releases price limits for grocery items as of June 17

by | News

Jun. 17, 20 | 10:31 pm

The UAE has specified price ceilings for a number of daily needs and has stressed that supermarkets and other establishments found guilty for excessive price hikes will face the law.

Earlier, Sharjah, Dubai and even Ras Al Khaimah had several pharmacies face punishments for price tampering after receiving complaints from customers regarding steep prices for face masks, sanitizers, and gloves.

Here’s the complete list for with their respective price range as of June 17, 2020:

 

Customers and shoppers can report erring establishments through the following means:

Dubai:

Website: Price.ded.ae

Toll Free number: 600 545 555

Abu Dhabi:

Email: [email protected]

Toll free number: 800 555

Sharjah:

Toll free number: 800 80000

Ras Al Khaimah:

Phone Number: 07 227 1222

Ajman:

Phone Number: 800 70

Fujairah:

Phone Number: 09 223 3330

Umm Al Quwain:

Phone Number: 06 765 2200

Jobs

Latest News

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
COVID-19: UAE records over 3 million COVID-19 tests, over 29,000 recoveries to date
Published On  June 17, 2020
Dubai to lift restrictions for elderly, children on shopping malls; allow 100% capacity in leisure starting June 18
Published On  June 17, 2020
Vienna police fine €500 (Php28,153) for man’s intentional flatulence
Published On  June 17, 2020
Close