BANTAY PRESYO: UAE releases price limits for grocery items as of June 17

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) reported that the UAE now leads the world when it comes to conducting testing per person, after it has exceeded over 3 million COVID-19 tests since the worldwide outbreak began. العويس: دولة #الإمارات الأولى عالمياً في عدد...
Dubai to lift restrictions for elderly, children on shopping malls; allow 100% capacity in leisure starting June 18
The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai has announced that it has lifted the restrictions for elderly aged above 60 and kids below 12 on shopping malls, as well as allowed 100 percent capacity in economic establishments that were restricted...
Vienna police fine €500 (Php28,153) for man’s intentional flatulence
A local man in Vienna was fined €500 (Php 28,153) after intentionally unleashing a "massive intestinal wind" to officers earlier in June. Local police officers stated that the man looked at the officers and behaved in a provocative and uncooperative manner as he did...
Authorities warn UAE residents of new malware disguised as links for coronavirus treatment
Ajman Police and authorities have warned UAE residents of a message that has been spreading across social media promising to give treatment or to reveal secrets behind the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Authorities state that several unscrupulous individuals...
The UAE has specified price ceilings for a number of daily needs and has stressed that supermarkets and other establishments found guilty for excessive price hikes will face the law.
Earlier, Sharjah, Dubai and even Ras Al Khaimah had several pharmacies face punishments for price tampering after receiving complaints from customers regarding steep prices for face masks, sanitizers, and gloves.
Here’s the complete list for with their respective price range as of June 17, 2020:
Customers and shoppers can report erring establishments through the following means:
Dubai:
Website: Price.ded.ae
Toll Free number: 600 545 555
Abu Dhabi:
Email: [email protected]
Toll free number: 800 555
Sharjah:
Toll free number: 800 80000
Ras Al Khaimah:
Phone Number: 07 227 1222
Ajman:
Phone Number: 800 70
Fujairah:
Phone Number: 09 223 3330
Umm Al Quwain:
Phone Number: 06 765 2200
