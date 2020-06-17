Authorities warn UAE residents of new malware disguised as links for coronavirus treatment

Ajman Police and authorities have warned UAE residents of a message that has been spreading across social media promising to give treatment or to reveal secrets behind the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Authorities state that several unscrupulous individuals might have possibly hacked several computers and smartphones during these troubled times to spread virtual viruses and other spyware to unknowing individuals.

“Ajman Police G.H.Q. reminds the community members not to respond to suspicious links, awareness and follow-up of family members to protect them from penetration and theft of private data, photos, and passwords to avoid exposure to electronic blackmail, defamation and theft of funds,” said the announcement.

UAE’s laws on cybercrime punishes perpetrators of up to Dh3 million in fines and imprisonment depending on the severity of the case. Meanwhile, tampering with online resources, networks or websites could likewise be penalized up to Dh 1 million.