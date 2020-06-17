Authorities warn UAE residents of new malware disguised as links for coronavirus treatment

The Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported that over 6,074 overseas Filipinos have been confirmed positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in their respective countries. Of this number, 2,842 have already fully recovered from the disease...
PH-UAE mark 40 years of diplomatic relations
The Philippines is celebrating over 40 years of strong diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates today, June 17, 2020. Department of Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin stated that Filipinos bore witness to the rise of the UAE with its remarkable...
PH recoveries from COVID-19 nears 7,000 as it reports 268 newly discharged patients
The number of recoveries from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines now stands at 6,820 after the Department of Health has announced that 268 patients have successfully recouped from the virus. DOH has also confirmed 457 new cases of COVID-19 in the...
Sharjah’s tourist destinations all set to welcome visitors
(WAM) -- Sharjah Investment and Development Authority, Shurooq, has readied all of its hospitality, ecotourism and leisure destinations to receive visitors and tourists from around the world, while strictly adhering to the UAE government’s health and safety protocols...
Ajman Police and authorities have warned UAE residents of a message that has been spreading across social media promising to give treatment or to reveal secrets behind the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Authorities state that several unscrupulous individuals might have possibly hacked several computers and smartphones during these troubled times to spread virtual viruses and other spyware to unknowing individuals.
RELATED STORY: Abu Dhabi Police urges public not to answer unknown calls as hackers become more and more clever
“Ajman Police G.H.Q. reminds the community members not to respond to suspicious links, awareness and follow-up of family members to protect them from penetration and theft of private data, photos, and passwords to avoid exposure to electronic blackmail, defamation and theft of funds,” said the announcement.
UAE’s laws on cybercrime punishes perpetrators of up to Dh3 million in fines and imprisonment depending on the severity of the case. Meanwhile, tampering with online resources, networks or websites could likewise be penalized up to Dh 1 million.
View this post on Instagram
خذ الحذر استغل المحتالون من مخترقي الحواسيب والهواتف الذكية أزمة كورونا في الاحتيال بنشر روابط فيروسات وتجسس باسم علاج كورونا أو أسرار كوفيد 19 وغيره مما يرتبط بالوباء بهدف الاختراق عند فتح الروابط القيادة العامة لشرطة عجمان تنوه أفراد المجتمع بضرورة عدم التجاوب مع الروابط المشبوهة وتوعية ومتابعة أفراد الأسرة للحماية من الاختراق وسرقة البيانات الخاصة والصور وكلمات السر لتجنب التعرض للابتزاز الالكتروني والتشهير وسرقة الأموال Beware Fraudsters who hacked computers and smartphones took advantage of the Corona crisis in fraud by spreading virus and spy links in the name of Corona’s treatment or the secrets of Covid 19 and others related to the epidemic with the aim of penetration when opening the links Ajman Police G.H.Q reminds the community members not to respond to suspicious links, awareness and follow-up of family members to protect them from penetration and theft of private data, photos and passwords to avoid exposure to electronic blackmail, defamation and theft of funds. #وزارة_الداخلية #الشرطة_الاتحادية #الشرطة #حكومة_عجمان #الإمارات #ajmanpolice #moiuae #uaepolice #moi #police #ajmangov #uaegov #uae #خلك_في_البيت #stayhome #معاً_ضد_كورونا #فيروس_كورونا_المستجد #كوفيد19 #together_we_will_win_covid19 #coronavirus #covid19 17/06/2020
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved