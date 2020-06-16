Worldwide COVID-19 cases surpass 8 million

The coronavirus diseases (COVID-19) continues to spread across the entire world with numbers reaching over 8,051,732 as of this time.

The United States of America reported the highest number of cases at 2,114,026, accounting for 26% of the world’s total. This is followed by Brazil at 888,271 and Russia at 544,725.

Here are the rest of the countries in the top 10:

India: 343,091

United Kingdom: 298,315

Spain: 244,109

Italy: 237,290

Peru: 232,992

France: 194,305

Iran: 189,876

The UAE has a total of 42,636 cases while the Philippines has 26,781 as of posting time.

Death toll

The world’s death toll currently stands at 437,266. Of this number 116,127 or 27% of the world’s total comes from the USA, followed by Brazil at 43,959 and UK at 41,821.

Here are the rest of the countries with a high number of reported deaths:

Italy: 34,371 deaths

France: 29,439 deaths

Spain: 27,136 deaths

Mexico: 17,580 deaths

India: 9,900 deaths

Belgium: 9,663 deaths

Iran: 8,950 deaths

The Philippines has reported 1,103 deaths while the UAE has managed to keep numbers low at 291.

Global recoveries

The good news is that recoveries account for 48% of the global total confirmed cases, which is currently at 3,889,264. The USA reported the most number of recoveries at 576,334. This is followed by Brazil at 477,709 and Russia at 293,780.

Here are the rest of the countries hundreds of thousands of recoveries to date:

India: 180,013 recovered

Italy: 177,010 recovered

Germany: 172,792 recovered

Turkey: 152,364 recovered

Iran: 150,590 recovered

Spain: 150,376 recovered

Chile: 148,792 recovered

The UAE has reported 28,129 individuals who have fully recovered from COVID-19, while the Philippines has over 6,552 recoveries.