Worldwide COVID-19 cases surpass 8 million

The Department of Health has announced 364 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines, bringing the total number to 26,781. DOH has also confirmed 301 new recoveries, with the total number now at 6,552. In addition, the department announced 5 new...
London researchers begin human trial for COVID-19 vaccine
Researchers at a college in London has started its human trials for a possible vaccine for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), The Guardian reported. The experts at Imperial College London conduct the trial on 300 healthy people aged between 18 and 70 who will receive two...
Trump: We’d have fewer COVID-19 cases if we stop testing right now
US President Donald Trump said that the country will have few cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) if it stopped testing people for the virus. In a roundtable meeting on June 15, Trump told the seniors: “If we stop testing right now, we’d have very few cases,...
After ‘eliminating’ COVID-19, New Zealand confirms 2 new cases
New Zealand has ended its streak of being free from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as it confirms two new cases after 24 days, involving women who arrived from UK. According to health officials, the two were approved to be released from mandatory quarantine before...
The coronavirus diseases (COVID-19) continues to spread across the entire world with numbers reaching over 8,051,732 as of this time.
The United States of America reported the highest number of cases at 2,114,026, accounting for 26% of the world’s total. This is followed by Brazil at 888,271 and Russia at 544,725.
Here are the rest of the countries in the top 10:
India: 343,091
United Kingdom: 298,315
Spain: 244,109
Italy: 237,290
Peru: 232,992
France: 194,305
Iran: 189,876
The UAE has a total of 42,636 cases while the Philippines has 26,781 as of posting time.
Death toll
The world’s death toll currently stands at 437,266. Of this number 116,127 or 27% of the world’s total comes from the USA, followed by Brazil at 43,959 and UK at 41,821.
Here are the rest of the countries with a high number of reported deaths:
Italy: 34,371 deaths
France: 29,439 deaths
Spain: 27,136 deaths
Mexico: 17,580 deaths
India: 9,900 deaths
Belgium: 9,663 deaths
Iran: 8,950 deaths
The Philippines has reported 1,103 deaths while the UAE has managed to keep numbers low at 291.
Global recoveries
The good news is that recoveries account for 48% of the global total confirmed cases, which is currently at 3,889,264. The USA reported the most number of recoveries at 576,334. This is followed by Brazil at 477,709 and Russia at 293,780.
Here are the rest of the countries hundreds of thousands of recoveries to date:
India: 180,013 recovered
Italy: 177,010 recovered
Germany: 172,792 recovered
Turkey: 152,364 recovered
Iran: 150,590 recovered
Spain: 150,376 recovered
Chile: 148,792 recovered
The UAE has reported 28,129 individuals who have fully recovered from COVID-19, while the Philippines has over 6,552 recoveries.
