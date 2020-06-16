UK experts reveal life-saving, affordable drug for COVID-19

UK experts have discovered a cost-efficient yet effective drug that will help save thousands of lives who had been showing severe symptoms of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Trials led by a team from Oxford University led to the discovery of the dexamethasone as a low cost, low dose steroid treatment.

“There is a clear, clear benefit. The treatment is up to 10 days of dexamethasone and it costs about £5 per patient so essentially it costs £35 to save a life. This is a drug that is globally available,” said Lead researcher Prof Martin Landray.

The treatment has shown significant reductions on risks of deaths from 40% down to 28% for COVID-19 patients who are currently on ventilators, and from 25% down to 20% for those who needed oxygen. as per reports from BBC.

Researchers estimate that the drug could have saved over 5,000 lives if it had been used since the beginning of the pandemic in the UK.

However, experts warn not to treat it as an over-the-counter drug as Dexamethasone has yet to be proven to have any effect for people experiencing milder symptoms of COVID-19.