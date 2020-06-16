UK experts reveal life-saving, affordable drug for COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 38,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 346 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 42,982. Additional 38,000 Covid-19 tests were conducted by #UAE health...
UAE-based Filipino tests positive for COVID-19; expresses concern about not being able to work, send money to PH
A Filipina based in the UAE has shared the current financial struggles she, her husband, and her aunt face following their unemployment status due to being diagnosed with coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Janice Mariano Ayson said that since their diagnosis, they no...
PH Embassy in UAE recognizes Filipino-led organizations for serving as go-to entities amid global COVID-19 pandemic
The Philippine Embassy in the UAE has recognized two organizations led by Filipinos in the UAE who have actively engaged with the Filipino community in ways and means that provide hope and positivity amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The inaugural...
Abu Dhabi to reopen museums, cultural sites at 40% capacity
Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) has announced guidelines for the public as the emirate will soon be reopening museums and other cultural sites for up to 40% of the total capacity. The regulation of 40% capacity is inclusive of both visitors and...
UK experts have discovered a cost-efficient yet effective drug that will help save thousands of lives who had been showing severe symptoms of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Trials led by a team from Oxford University led to the discovery of the dexamethasone as a low cost, low dose steroid treatment.
“There is a clear, clear benefit. The treatment is up to 10 days of dexamethasone and it costs about £5 per patient so essentially it costs £35 to save a life. This is a drug that is globally available,” said Lead researcher Prof Martin Landray.
The treatment has shown significant reductions on risks of deaths from 40% down to 28% for COVID-19 patients who are currently on ventilators, and from 25% down to 20% for those who needed oxygen. as per reports from BBC.
Researchers estimate that the drug could have saved over 5,000 lives if it had been used since the beginning of the pandemic in the UK.
However, experts warn not to treat it as an over-the-counter drug as Dexamethasone has yet to be proven to have any effect for people experiencing milder symptoms of COVID-19.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
