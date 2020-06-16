Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Jun 16 20, 8:58 am

UAE to allow outbound flights to select destinations starting June 23

News

Jun. 16, 20 | 8:58 am

(WAM) — A joint announcement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MOFAIC), the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA), and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management (NCEMA) stated that from the June 23, select categories of UAE citizens and residents will be permitted to travel abroad to certain destinations.

The statement also mentioned that the categories of people along with the approved destinations would be announced at a later date. Additionally, the UAE will facilitate travel inline with all the appropriate precautionary and preventative measures in the face of the current Covid-19 pandemic.

RELATED STORY: GUIDE: Registration for residents outside UAE for ‘Resident’s Entry Permit’ through ICA Smart Services

The statement mentioned that guidelines and procedures for travellers will be also announced and must be adhered to by both UAE citizens and residents before they travel, during their stay abroad and on their return to the UAE.

The joint statement clarified that the announcement came following thorough evaluations by the competent authorities of the successful preventative measures currently in place and the recent positive developments.

