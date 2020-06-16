UAE to allow outbound flights to select destinations starting June 23

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 27,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 342 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 42,636. إجراء أكثر من 27 ألف فحص جديد، والكشف عن عن 342 حالة إصابة جديدة بمرض...
(WAM) — A joint announcement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MOFAIC), the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA), and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management (NCEMA) stated that from the June 23, select categories of UAE citizens and residents will be permitted to travel abroad to certain destinations.
The statement also mentioned that the categories of people along with the approved destinations would be announced at a later date. Additionally, the UAE will facilitate travel inline with all the appropriate precautionary and preventative measures in the face of the current Covid-19 pandemic.
The statement mentioned that guidelines and procedures for travellers will be also announced and must be adhered to by both UAE citizens and residents before they travel, during their stay abroad and on their return to the UAE.
The joint statement clarified that the announcement came following thorough evaluations by the competent authorities of the successful preventative measures currently in place and the recent positive developments.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
