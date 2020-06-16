UAE-based Filipino tests positive for COVID-19; expresses concern about not being able to work, send money to PH

The Philippine Embassy in the UAE has recognized two organizations led by Filipinos in the UAE who have actively engaged with the Filipino community in ways and means that provide hope and positivity amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The inaugural...
Abu Dhabi to reopen museums, cultural sites at 40% capacity
Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) has announced guidelines for the public as the emirate will soon be reopening museums and other cultural sites for up to 40% of the total capacity. The regulation of 40% capacity is inclusive of both visitors and...
PH announces 364 new COVID-19 cases, 301 new recoveries
The Department of Health has announced 364 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines, bringing the total number to 26,781. DOH has also confirmed 301 new recoveries, with the total number now at 6,552. In addition, the department announced 5 new...
Worldwide COVID-19 cases surpass 8 million
The coronavirus diseases (COVID-19) continues to spread across the entire world with numbers reaching over 8,051,732 as of this time. The United States of America reported the highest number of cases at 2,114,026, accounting for 26% of the world's total. This is...
A Filipina based in the UAE has shared the current financial struggles she, her husband, and her aunt face following their unemployment status due to being diagnosed with coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Janice Mariano Ayson said that since their diagnosis, they no longer get to work and send money back home. She expressed her worries about what will happen to them now that no one is providing for them as of the moment.
“Mga anak ko ang iniisip ko. Hindi ko alam kung paano ang buhay nila. Lahat kami walang trabaho ngayon dahil nga naka-isolate gawa ng pagiging positive namin,” she said.
READ ALSO: ‘My mother asked God kung pinabayaan Niya ba kami’: UAE-based Filipino, entire family share their battle against COVID-19 together
Ayson said that it was her husband who got diagnosed first after he suffered from cough and diarrhea. When the results turned positive, she and her aunt also got tested—and both got the same results.
Her husband is still confined in an isolation facility due to his serious condition, while she and her aunt are currently under home quarantine, along with their flat mates. She said that in their apartment, four of her housemates tested positive and are also isolating together in one of the rooms. Some, meanwhile, have still yet not been tested for COVID-19.
“Kwento ng mister ko doon don ngayon maayos naman daw pag-aalaga ng mga staff hospital, hindi siya pinapabayaan. Sa amin ng tita ko, sa bahay lang kami naka-quarantine dahil mild symptoms lang kami,” she said.
Ayson said that she believes one of the reasons she only got mild symptoms is because she started taking ginger, lemon, and vitamins the moment his husband was diagnosed. “Mag-take ng vitamins, luya, lemon para lumakas ang immunity niyo,” she advised.
She also told her fellow Filipinos to take all the necessary precautions to avoid getting infected, noting that the disease not only takes a toll on your health, but also on your financial capabilities.
“Mag-ingat kayo hind po biro ang COVID-19 kasi stressed ka sa lahat ng bagay. At ang hirap dahil hindi ka din makapag-hanap-buhay para sa iyong pamilya,” she said.
As of now, she said that they are all still waiting for their request for financial assistance to be processed by Philippine Overseas Labor Office – Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (POLO-OWWA) in Dubai
SEE ALSO: UAE-based Filipina frontliner: Having COVID-19 made me a better nurse
.
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved