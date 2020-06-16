UAE-based Filipino tests positive for COVID-19; expresses concern about not being able to work, send money to PH

A Filipina based in the UAE has shared the current financial struggles she, her husband, and her aunt face following their unemployment status due to being diagnosed with coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Janice Mariano Ayson said that since their diagnosis, they no longer get to work and send money back home. She expressed her worries about what will happen to them now that no one is providing for them as of the moment.

“Mga anak ko ang iniisip ko. Hindi ko alam kung paano ang buhay nila. Lahat kami walang trabaho ngayon dahil nga naka-isolate gawa ng pagiging positive namin,” she said.

Ayson said that it was her husband who got diagnosed first after he suffered from cough and diarrhea. When the results turned positive, she and her aunt also got tested—and both got the same results.

Her husband is still confined in an isolation facility due to his serious condition, while she and her aunt are currently under home quarantine, along with their flat mates. She said that in their apartment, four of her housemates tested positive and are also isolating together in one of the rooms. Some, meanwhile, have still yet not been tested for COVID-19.

“Kwento ng mister ko doon don ngayon maayos naman daw pag-aalaga ng mga staff hospital, hindi siya pinapabayaan. Sa amin ng tita ko, sa bahay lang kami naka-quarantine dahil mild symptoms lang kami,” she said.

Ayson said that she believes one of the reasons she only got mild symptoms is because she started taking ginger, lemon, and vitamins the moment his husband was diagnosed. “Mag-take ng vitamins, luya, lemon para lumakas ang immunity niyo,” she advised.

She also told her fellow Filipinos to take all the necessary precautions to avoid getting infected, noting that the disease not only takes a toll on your health, but also on your financial capabilities.

“Mag-ingat kayo hind po biro ang COVID-19 kasi stressed ka sa lahat ng bagay. At ang hirap dahil hindi ka din makapag-hanap-buhay para sa iyong pamilya,” she said.

As of now, she said that they are all still waiting for their request for financial assistance to be processed by Philippine Overseas Labor Office – Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (POLO-OWWA) in Dubai

