Trump: We’d have fewer COVID-19 cases if we stop testing right now

US President Donald Trump said that the country will have few cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) if it stopped testing people for the virus.

In a roundtable meeting on June 15, Trump told the seniors: “If we stop testing right now, we’d have very few cases, actually.”

The US president has also made a similar remark last month during his meeting with Iowa governor Kim Reynolds. He said that all the tests the country is doing are making them “look bad.”

READ ALSO: Number COVID-19 cases in USA now more than double of China’s

“So the media likes to say we have the most cases, but we do, by far, the most testing. If we did very little testing, we wouldn’t have the most cases. So in a way, by doing all of this testing, we make ourselves look bad,” he said.

His remarks come as various states in the US are seeing surges of confirmed cases following the lifting of social distancing rules and reopening of businesses.

The US now has over 2 million COVID-19 cases and more than 100,000 fatalities. Experts say these numbers will rise as citizens protest against racism following the death of African American George Floyd at the hands of the police.

SEE ALSO: Thousands swarm streets in global protests against George Floyd’s death