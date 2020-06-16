Trump: We’d have fewer COVID-19 cases if we stop testing right now

New Zealand has ended its streak of being free from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as it confirms two new cases after 24 days, involving women who arrived from UK. According to health officials, the two were approved to be released from mandatory quarantine before...
North Korea blows up inter-Korean liaison office – South Korea
South Korean authorities have reported that North Korea has blown up their joint liaison office at the border town of Kaesong, which was opened last 2018 to aid in communication and cooperation between the two Koreas. The incident took place in a mere few hours after...
PH targets to test 1.5% of entire population by July
The Philippines' Department of Health has laid out its plans to test up to 1.5% of the entire population for the coronavirus disease (COVID-1) on or before the end of July 2020. Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire stated that while the laboratories in the...
Beijing’s new outbreak of COVID-19 ‘extremely severe’ as dozens of new cases emerge
Beijing has decided to restrict movement and travel once again as dozens of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fresh cases emerge, with authorities describing the new outbreak as ‘extremely severe.’ The authorities set up intense checkpoints, banned high-risk people from...
US President Donald Trump said that the country will have few cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) if it stopped testing people for the virus.
In a roundtable meeting on June 15, Trump told the seniors: “If we stop testing right now, we’d have very few cases, actually.”
The US president has also made a similar remark last month during his meeting with Iowa governor Kim Reynolds. He said that all the tests the country is doing are making them “look bad.”
READ ALSO: Number COVID-19 cases in USA now more than double of China’s
“So the media likes to say we have the most cases, but we do, by far, the most testing. If we did very little testing, we wouldn’t have the most cases. So in a way, by doing all of this testing, we make ourselves look bad,” he said.
His remarks come as various states in the US are seeing surges of confirmed cases following the lifting of social distancing rules and reopening of businesses.
The US now has over 2 million COVID-19 cases and more than 100,000 fatalities. Experts say these numbers will rise as citizens protest against racism following the death of African American George Floyd at the hands of the police.
SEE ALSO: Thousands swarm streets in global protests against George Floyd’s death
