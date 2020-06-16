PH targets to test 1.5% of entire population by July

Beijing has decided to restrict movement and travel once again as dozens of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fresh cases emerge, with authorities describing the new outbreak as ‘extremely severe.’ The authorities set up intense checkpoints, banned high-risk people from...
The Philippines’ Department of Health has laid out its plans to test up to 1.5% of the entire population for the coronavirus disease (COVID-1) on or before the end of July 2020.
Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire stated that while the laboratories in the country could only conduct a maximum of 11,000 tests per day, DoH plans to implement strategies that would maximize the country’s testing capacity that is currently up to 50,000 per day.
“Mayroon na ho tayong strategies na ini-employ for these things para po magkaroon tayo nang stable na outputs per day and hopefully we can reach this goal of having 1.5 percent of the population tested by the end of July,” said Vergier during a virtual presser at Malacañang.
Undersecretary Vergiere pushed for more laboratories to be licensed to operate in the Philippines, aiming for an increase from 59 labs at present to up to 65 labs in operation for COVID-19 testing analysis by the end of July.
As of June 4, a total of 398,914 COVID-19 tests have been conducted according to President Rodrigo Duterte’s 11th report to the congress.
The Health undersecretary then assured that the department is currently addressing issues regarding backlogs and hopes for further partnerships between public and private entities especially for sourcing medical supples for these labs.
“With these operational issues that we encounter daily, talagang hindi po maiwasan na mayroon po talagang nagkakaroon ng bottleneck (we cannot avoid having bottleneck),” she said.
There are 140 laboratories that are currently being evaluated in a bid to boost the country’s testing capacity, as per reports from the Philippine News Agency.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
