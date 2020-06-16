PH Embassy in UAE recognizes Filipino-led organizations for serving as go-to entities amid global COVID-19 pandemic

Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) has announced guidelines for the public as the emirate will soon be reopening museums and other cultural sites for up to 40% of the total capacity. The regulation of 40% capacity is inclusive of both visitors and...
PH announces 364 new COVID-19 cases, 301 new recoveries
The Department of Health has announced 364 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines, bringing the total number to 26,781. DOH has also confirmed 301 new recoveries, with the total number now at 6,552. In addition, the department announced 5 new...
Worldwide COVID-19 cases surpass 8 million
The coronavirus diseases (COVID-19) continues to spread across the entire world with numbers reaching over 8,051,732 as of this time. The United States of America reported the highest number of cases at 2,114,026, accounting for 26% of the world's total. This is...
London researchers begin human trial for COVID-19 vaccine
Researchers at a college in London has started its human trials for a possible vaccine for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), The Guardian reported. The experts at Imperial College London conduct the trial on 300 healthy people aged between 18 and 70 who will receive two...
The Philippine Embassy in the UAE has recognized two organizations led by Filipinos in the UAE who have actively engaged with the Filipino community in ways and means that provide hope and positivity amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The inaugural “Parangal sa Araw ng Kasarinlan” awards are recognitions for The Filipino Times and Filipino Social Club – two Filipino-led entities in the country that overseas Filipinos have relied on and have thrust towards institution-building for the benefit of Filipinos in the UAE.
“We envision that in the long-term, whenever there is a need for any entity or agency in the UAE to connect with Filipinos, organisations such as these would be the default contact: for engagement with the Filipino community, it would be FIlSoc, and for definitive and well-grounded news and information on Filipinos in the UAE, it would be The Filipino Times,” said Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Hjayceelyn Quintana.
RELATED STORY: The Filipino Times receives “historic” award for chronicling reliable news for global Filipinos from Philippine Embassy
The Philippine Ambassador to the UAE also acknowledged the valuable contributions that both entities have been doing for the Filipino community, expressing her confidence that both institutions are on the right track to help act as the bridge between establishing the Filipino identity in the UAE towards its multicultural community.
“In the time of the pandemic, what we learned is this: That we need as much support that we can get from all sectors of our community. And it is very, very important to have strong institutions that can help us reach out or channel the goodwill that we need for times like this. Their example should serve as an inspiration for all Filipinos and Filipino groups to strive to excel and to cultivate connections to further ensure the meaningful participation of Filipinos in the wonderful multicultural community of the UAE,” said Quintana.
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved