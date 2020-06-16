PH Embassy in UAE recognizes Filipino-led organizations for serving as go-to entities amid global COVID-19 pandemic

The Philippine Embassy in the UAE has recognized two organizations led by Filipinos in the UAE who have actively engaged with the Filipino community in ways and means that provide hope and positivity amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The inaugural “Parangal sa Araw ng Kasarinlan” awards are recognitions for The Filipino Times and Filipino Social Club – two Filipino-led entities in the country that overseas Filipinos have relied on and have thrust towards institution-building for the benefit of Filipinos in the UAE.

“We envision that in the long-term, whenever there is a need for any entity or agency in the UAE to connect with Filipinos, organisations such as these would be the default contact: for engagement with the Filipino community, it would be FIlSoc, and for definitive and well-grounded news and information on Filipinos in the UAE, it would be The Filipino Times,” said Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Hjayceelyn Quintana.

RELATED STORY: The Filipino Times receives “historic” award for chronicling reliable news for global Filipinos from Philippine Embassy

The Philippine Ambassador to the UAE also acknowledged the valuable contributions that both entities have been doing for the Filipino community, expressing her confidence that both institutions are on the right track to help act as the bridge between establishing the Filipino identity in the UAE towards its multicultural community.

“In the time of the pandemic, what we learned is this: That we need as much support that we can get from all sectors of our community. And it is very, very important to have strong institutions that can help us reach out or channel the goodwill that we need for times like this. Their example should serve as an inspiration for all Filipinos and Filipino groups to strive to excel and to cultivate connections to further ensure the meaningful participation of Filipinos in the wonderful multicultural community of the UAE,” said Quintana.