PH announces 364 new COVID-19 cases, 301 new recoveries

The Department of Health has announced 364 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines, bringing the total number to 26,781.

DOH has also confirmed 301 new recoveries, with the total number now at 6,552.

In addition, the department announced 5 new fatalities, bringing the total number to 1,103.

President Rodrigo Duterte maintains the general community quarantine (GCQ) status in Metro Manila until June 30, along with Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Santiago City in Region II; Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Tarlac, Olongapo City in Region III; Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon, Occidental Mindoro, Bohol, Cebu, Negros Oriental, Siquijor, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Davao City, and Zamboanga City.

Meanwhile, Cebu City has been placed under Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) after a spike in the number of cases in the city.

Talisay City, a component city under the province of Cebu, has been placed under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ), while the rest of the country will remain under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) also until June 30.