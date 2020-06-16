PH announces 364 new COVID-19 cases, 301 new recoveries

The coronnavirus diseases (COVID-19) continues to spread across the entire world with numbers reaching over 8,051,732 as of this time. The United States of America reported the highest number of cases at 2,114,026, accounting for 26% of the world's total. This is...
London researchers begin human trial for COVID-19 vaccine
Researchers at a college in London has started its human trials for a possible vaccine for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), The Guardian reported. The experts at Imperial College London conduct the trial on 300 healthy people aged between 18 and 70 who will receive two...
Trump: We’d have fewer COVID-19 cases if we stop testing right now
US President Donald Trump said that the country will have few cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) if it stopped testing people for the virus. In a roundtable meeting on June 15, Trump told the seniors: “If we stop testing right now, we’d have very few cases,...
After ‘eliminating’ COVID-19, New Zealand confirms 2 new cases
New Zealand has ended its streak of being free from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as it confirms two new cases after 24 days, involving women who arrived from UK. According to health officials, the two were approved to be released from mandatory quarantine before...
The Department of Health has announced 364 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines, bringing the total number to 26,781.
DOH has also confirmed 301 new recoveries, with the total number now at 6,552.
In addition, the department announced 5 new fatalities, bringing the total number to 1,103.
President Rodrigo Duterte maintains the general community quarantine (GCQ) status in Metro Manila until June 30, along with Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Santiago City in Region II; Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Tarlac, Olongapo City in Region III; Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon, Occidental Mindoro, Bohol, Cebu, Negros Oriental, Siquijor, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Davao City, and Zamboanga City.
Meanwhile, Cebu City has been placed under Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) after a spike in the number of cases in the city.
Talisay City, a component city under the province of Cebu, has been placed under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ), while the rest of the country will remain under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) also until June 30.
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved