London researchers begin human trial for COVID-19 vaccine

Researchers at a college in London has started its human trials for a possible vaccine for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), The Guardian reported.
The experts at Imperial College London conduct the trial on 300 healthy people aged between 18 and 70 who will receive two doses over the coming weeks. The researchers hope to do wide-scale testing on 6,000 more volunteers if they get positive immune response.
The vaccine involves using synthetic strands of genetic code based on the genetic material of Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
Leading researcher Robin Shattock said that their vaccine orders muscle cells to generate virus proteins that will protect the body against future infection. He said that their tests on animals prove to show “encouraging signs of an effective immune response.”
Bloomberg reported that the trial has been funded GBP41 million from the UK government, as well as GBP5 million from external donations.
