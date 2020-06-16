COVID-19: UAE reports 346 new cases, total now at 42,982 with two deaths

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 38,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 346 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 42,982.

MOHAP also reported two patients who have died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 293.

In addition, the UAE has reported over 732 fully recovered patients, with the total now at 28,861.

This brings down the total number of active cases from yesterday’s 14,216 to 13,828‬ today, June 16.

The UAE government has warned individuals suffering from diabetes in the UAE to keep themselves safe by practising the preventive measures implemented in the country as it was found out that 40 percent of the total number of COVID-19 patients have this disease.

Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, official spokesperson of the UAE Government, emphasized the importance of compliance of the general public with the country’s precautionary measures and urged everyone to follow a healthy lifestyle especially for individuals suffering from chronic diseases such as diabetes.