COVID-19: UAE reports 346 new cases, total now at 42,982 with two deaths

A Filipina based in the UAE has shared the current financial struggles she, her husband, and her aunt face following their unemployment status due to being diagnosed with coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Janice Mariano Ayson said that since their diagnosis, they no...
PH Embassy in UAE recognizes Filipino-led organizations for serving as go-to entities amid global COVID-19 pandemic
The Philippine Embassy in the UAE has recognized two organizations led by Filipinos in the UAE who have actively engaged with the Filipino community in ways and means that provide hope and positivity amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The inaugural...
Abu Dhabi to reopen museums, cultural sites at 40% capacity
Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) has announced guidelines for the public as the emirate will soon be reopening museums and other cultural sites for up to 40% of the total capacity. The regulation of 40% capacity is inclusive of both visitors and...
PH announces 364 new COVID-19 cases, 301 new recoveries
The Department of Health has announced 364 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines, bringing the total number to 26,781. DOH has also confirmed 301 new recoveries, with the total number now at 6,552. In addition, the department announced 5 new...
The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 38,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 346 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 42,982.
Additional 38,000 Covid-19 tests were conducted by #UAE health authorities, revealing 346 new cases and bringing the total number of cases to 42,982. #UAEGov
— UAEGov (@uaegov) June 16, 2020
MOHAP also reported two patients who have died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 293.
Also, @mohapuae announced the death of two people who tested positive for COVID-19, due to complications. This brings the total death toll to 293.
— UAEGov (@uaegov) June 16, 2020
In addition, the UAE has reported over 732 fully recovered patients, with the total now at 28,861.
This brings down the total number of active cases from yesterday’s 14,216 to 13,828 today, June 16.
The UAE government has warned individuals suffering from diabetes in the UAE to keep themselves safe by practising the preventive measures implemented in the country as it was found out that 40 percent of the total number of COVID-19 patients have this disease.
Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, official spokesperson of the UAE Government, emphasized the importance of compliance of the general public with the country’s precautionary measures and urged everyone to follow a healthy lifestyle especially for individuals suffering from chronic diseases such as diabetes.
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved