After ‘eliminating’ COVID-19, New Zealand confirms 2 new cases

South Korean authorities have reported that North Korea has blown up their joint liaison office at the border town of Kaesong, which was opened last 2018 to aid in communication and cooperation between the two Koreas.
PH targets to test 1.5% of entire population by July
The Philippines' Department of Health has laid out its plans to test up to 1.5% of the entire population for the coronavirus disease (COVID-1) on or before the end of July 2020. Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire stated that while the laboratories in the...
Beijing’s new outbreak of COVID-19 ‘extremely severe’ as dozens of new cases emerge
Beijing has decided to restrict movement and travel once again as dozens of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fresh cases emerge, with authorities describing the new outbreak as ‘extremely severe.’ The authorities set up intense checkpoints, banned high-risk people from...
Spanish expat who allegedly assaulted cop in Makati ‘perpetually banned’ in PH
The Spanish expat who recently went viral after alleged verbal assault against a police officer in Makati is now “perpetually banned” from entering the Philippines, according to the Bureau of Immigration (BI). Javier Salvador Parra has been barred from returning to...
New Zealand has ended its streak of being free from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as it confirms two new cases after 24 days, involving women who arrived from UK.
According to health officials, the two were approved to be released from mandatory quarantine before being tested so they can visit a dying parent. They were permitted to drive from Auckland to Wellington.
New Zealand’s director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield said that the women did every safety measure in place and had not put other people at risk, adding that they made the eight-hour trip without refueling their car, as well as even stopping to use public toilets. He assured that “they had no contact with anybody else during that trip.”
READ ALSO: New Zealand now ‘virus-free’; lifts social distancing restrictions, allows mass gathering
The new cases, however, has forced the government to suspend granting compassionate exemptions to its quarantine regulations, with officials noting that moving forward, no one would be allowed to leave quarantine facilities without a negative COVID-19 test.
“It will only be reinstated once the government has confidence in the system,” said health minister David Clark.
Bloomfield said that the women had arrived in Auckland from UK via Brisbane, Australia on June 7. People on their flight, including cabin crew as well as staff and guests at the Novotel Ellerslie hotel in Auckland – where they were initially in quarantine – are now being tested and isolated.
SEE ALSO: New Zealand has ‘won battle’ against COVID-19 transmission – PM Adern
