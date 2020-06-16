Abu Dhabi to reopen museums, cultural sites at 40% capacity

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) has announced guidelines for the public as the emirate will soon be reopening museums and other cultural sites for up to 40% of the total capacity.

The regulation of 40% capacity is inclusive of both visitors and employees, with everyone required to wear masks and gloves at the premises all the time as part of the general safety precautions.

Visitors can also expect to see more thermal detection devices, sterilizers at entrances, clear social distancing markings, and glass partitions wherever possible. Each museum and cultural site will also have a mandatory isolation room where suspected cases will be placed.

A maximum visiting time of 3 hours will be imposed and all touch screen devices and printed guides will be removed until further notice.

All employees will be subject to a daily and periodical temperature checks and will not be allowed to return to work unless their COVID-19 test results are negative.

Here is the entire list of rules and regulations as announced by the DCT: