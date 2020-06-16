Abu Dhabi to reopen museums, cultural sites at 40% capacity

The Department of Health has announced 364 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines, bringing the total number to 26,781. DOH has also confirmed 301 new recoveries, with the total number now at 6,552. In addition, the department announced 5 new...
Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) has announced guidelines for the public as the emirate will soon be reopening museums and other cultural sites for up to 40% of the total capacity.
The regulation of 40% capacity is inclusive of both visitors and employees, with everyone required to wear masks and gloves at the premises all the time as part of the general safety precautions.
Visitors can also expect to see more thermal detection devices, sterilizers at entrances, clear social distancing markings, and glass partitions wherever possible. Each museum and cultural site will also have a mandatory isolation room where suspected cases will be placed.
A maximum visiting time of 3 hours will be imposed and all touch screen devices and printed guides will be removed until further notice.
All employees will be subject to a daily and periodical temperature checks and will not be allowed to return to work unless their COVID-19 test results are negative.
Here is the entire list of rules and regulations as announced by the DCT:
.@dctabudhabi has issued regulations for opening museums and cultural sites, with preventative measures for the health & safety of visitors & employees that include not exceeding 40% of the facility’s capacity, wearing masks & gloves and regular sterilisation of each facility. pic.twitter.com/2WOArQPpMx
— مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) June 15, 2020
