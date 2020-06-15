WATCH: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed posts video thanking frontline workers

Businessman Wilfredo Keng, who filed the cyber label case against Rappler CEO and Executive Editor Maria Ressa, along with former researcher Reynaldo Santos Jr., said that their guilty verdict only proves there is something wrong with the Philippine media. Ressa and...
COVID-19-positive OFW fakes quarantine clearance to return home
An Overseas Filipino Worker who had tested positive for the coronavirus disease of 2019 (COVID-19) presented a fake quarantine certificate to be able to return from Manila to his hometown in Catanduanes. The 49-year-old male OFW, who arrived in the country on May 23,...
UAE reaches Dh144 million for Community Solidarity Fund vs COVID-19
(WAM) - The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, IACAD, announced that the healthcare donations extended by the Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19 have exceeded AED144 million in value. The contributions, which include medical tests for...
Dubai OFW who underwent two consecutive quarantine in PH tests positive for COVID-19
A returning overseas Filipino worker (OFW) from Dubai tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Echague, Isabela. The OFW, a 30-year-old domestic helper, had been quarantined twice in Caloocan City and Manila, respectively, said the Cagayan Valley...
(WAM) — H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, posted a video on his Instagram account expressing appreciation for the exceptional efforts of COVID-19 frontline workers.
The video, developed by Brand Dubai, in partnership with Done Events of Arab Media Group, AO Drones and several government entities, captures unique displays of messages thanking the frontline workers waging a relentless fight against COVID-19. Messages in the video also seek to reinforce awareness of shared responsibility in the community.
The video begins with Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s inspiring quote “There is no ‘impossible’ where there is faith and determination” depicted against a sweeping panoramic view of Dubai. ‘Stronger Together’, the words of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, is one of the other messages highlighted in the video.
Using a mix of motivational and awareness messages, the video reminds people of the role of collective efforts and compliance with precautionary measures in overcoming the pandemic. More than 120 drones and 100 vehicles were used to create the displays shown in the video. Drone lights sketch a portrait of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, in addition to images of His Highness’s hand salute, symbolising victory, triumph and love; and the earth, signifying the global fight against COVID-19. Scenes of the drone show lighting up the skies above Dubai with messages honouring COVID-19 heroes are featured in the video.
The video also shows messages of appreciation and support beamed on Dubai’s major landmarks such as the Burj Khailfa, the Burj Al Arab, Dubai Frame and Sheikh Zayed Road, among others. In a choreographed display, vehicles come together to form the messages ‘Thank You’, ‘To the UAE’, ‘To Our People’ and ‘To Our Heroes’ in both Arabic and English. The displays also highlight the importance of preventive measures such as social distancing, wearing a face mask and washing hands regularly.
The video was put together with the support of various government agencies, including Dubai Police, Dubai Civil Defense, Dubai Ambulance, Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Dubai Film and TV Commission and partners from the entertainment and hospitality industry.
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved