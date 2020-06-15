UAE reaches Dh144 million for Community Solidarity Fund vs COVID-19

(WAM) – The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, IACAD, announced that the healthcare donations extended by the Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19 have exceeded AED144 million in value.

The contributions, which include medical tests for underprivileged people and medical and protective equipment, were made in coordination with government entities, charities and community members. A total of 46,668 medical checkups were conducted at a cost of over AED36 million, IACAD said.

Over 233,000 units of medical equipment worth approximately AED83 million were donated including 460 ventilators and 300 medical beds. Approximately 232,000 testing units, 360 medical devices, six ambulance cars and other medical supplies were also provided.

Apart from medical equipment, the Fund donated about 5.7 million pieces of personal protective equipment worth more than AED17.6 million. These included around four million face masks and one million hand gloves, in addition to large supplies of safety goggles, shoe covers, hand sanitisers and hygiene kits.

Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Executive Director of the Charitable Work Sector at IACAD, said: “Charitable and humanitarian work is a key pillar of IACAD’s strategy. The Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19 was one of the most important initiatives launched by IACAD to support the fight against the pandemic.”

“The initiative reflects the strong solidarity shown by community members and their efforts to extend humanitarian support to all segments of society without discrimination. Remaining united and working together is crucial in tiding over this period,” he added.

The launch of the Community Solidarity Fund against COVID-19 by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department is part of its commitment to the leadership’s directives to support humanitarian work in Dubai and provide medical care to those in need. The Fund aims to forge effective partnerships between government entities and charity associations while ensuring humanitarian and charitable projects supported by IACAD are sustainable.