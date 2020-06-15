Monday, June 15, 2020

Abu Dhabi extends movement ban for one more week beginning June 16

Jun 15 2020

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Committee for the COVID-19 pandemic, together with the Abu Dhabi Police and the Department of Health has issued a joint statement announcing the extension of the movement restrictions within the emirate for one more week,...

More women than men suffer from lockdown depression

Jun 15 2020

There is a higher percentage of women experiencing mental health issues due to the lockdown measures against coronavirus disease (COVID-19), a research in the UK showed. According to Lisa Spantig and Ben Etheridge, economists at the Institute for Social and Economic...

President Duterte reimposes ECQ at Cebu, retains GCQ in Metro Manila

Jun. 15, 20 | 8:54 pm

President Rodrigo Duterte placed the entire City of Cebu back to an Enhanced Community Quarantine status until June 30, following constant reports of increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in the area.

Metro Manila remains at a General Community Quarantine until June 30.

Department of Health Secretary Francisco Duque III announced the new status of several areas in the Philippines following recommendations from the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) – which based its decisions on COVID-19 rate of infections per location.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, in a statement, confirmed that the IATF recommendation has been approved by the President.

“The increasing number of new cases and widespread community transmission in majority of barangays in the city, as well as consistent case doubling time of less than seven days and significant increase in critical care utilization against critical care capacity, were the reasons cited why Cebu City reverted back to ECQ,” said Secretary Roque.

Here are the rest of the areas which will be under GCQ until June 30:

Luzon: Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Santiago City in Region II; Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Tarlac, Olongapo City in Region III; Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon, and Occidental Mindoro in Region IV-A

Visayas: Bohol, Cebu, Negros Oriental, Siquijor, Mandaue City, Lau-Lapu City in Region VII

Mindanao: Davao City and Zamboanga City

Talisay City, a component city under the province of Cebu, will be placed under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) for the same reasons.

The rest of the country will remain under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) also until June 30.

President Duterte, meanwhile, reminded the public to observe minimum health standards despite relaxed quarantine restrictions such as physical distancing, wearing of face masks, and hand washing.

“We are gradually easing restrictions to make way for our economic viability as individuals and as a nation. But it does not mean that we will forget our minimum health standards,” he said.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

