President Duterte reimposes ECQ at Cebu, retains GCQ in Metro Manila

President Rodrigo Duterte placed the entire City of Cebu back to an Enhanced Community Quarantine status until June 30, following constant reports of increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in the area.

Metro Manila remains at a General Community Quarantine until June 30.

Department of Health Secretary Francisco Duque III announced the new status of several areas in the Philippines following recommendations from the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) – which based its decisions on COVID-19 rate of infections per location.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, in a statement, confirmed that the IATF recommendation has been approved by the President.

“The increasing number of new cases and widespread community transmission in majority of barangays in the city, as well as consistent case doubling time of less than seven days and significant increase in critical care utilization against critical care capacity, were the reasons cited why Cebu City reverted back to ECQ,” said Secretary Roque.

Here are the rest of the areas which will be under GCQ until June 30:

Luzon: Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Santiago City in Region II; Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Tarlac, Olongapo City in Region III; Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon, and Occidental Mindoro in Region IV-A

Visayas: Bohol, Cebu, Negros Oriental, Siquijor, Mandaue City, Lau-Lapu City in Region VII

Mindanao: Davao City and Zamboanga City

Talisay City, a component city under the province of Cebu, will be placed under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) for the same reasons.

The rest of the country will remain under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) also until June 30.

President Duterte, meanwhile, reminded the public to observe minimum health standards despite relaxed quarantine restrictions such as physical distancing, wearing of face masks, and hand washing.

“We are gradually easing restrictions to make way for our economic viability as individuals and as a nation. But it does not mean that we will forget our minimum health standards,” he said.