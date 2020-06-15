Monday, June 15, 2020

Jun 15 20, 1:42 pm

COVID-19-positive OFW fakes quarantine clearance to return home

Jun 15 2020

An Overseas Filipino Worker who had tested positive for the coronavirus disease of 2019 (COVID-19) presented a fake quarantine certificate to be able to return from Manila to his hometown in Catanduanes. The 49-year-old male OFW, who arrived in the country on May 23,...

UAE reaches Dh144 million for Community Solidarity Fund vs COVID-19

Jun 15 2020

(WAM) - The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, IACAD, announced that the healthcare donations extended by the Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19 have exceeded AED144 million in value. The contributions, which include medical tests for...

PH reports total of Php 1.6 B disbursement of DOLE-AKAP funds

News

Jun. 15, 20 | 1:42 pm

Data from the Philippines’ Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has revealed that over 155,000 OFWs have already received their DOLE Abot Kamay ang Pagtulong (DOLE-AKAP) financial assistance as of June 15.

Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque, citing DOLE reports, stated that from the initial budget of Php1.5 billion pesos, 139,000 OFWs have already been paid out of a total of 145,472 approved applications with a total disbursement of Php 1.44 billion. The initial DOLE-AKAP application numbers saw around 418,142 OFWs apply for the aid.

RELATED STORY: DOLE-AKAP list not publicized due to privacy issues, absence of directives

The second budget allocation of Php1 billion from President Duterte for the program saw over 92,555 received applications. Out of this number, 45,748 had already been approved and 16,230 OFWs have been paid out with the total amount disbursed at Php 169M.

This amounts to a total of 1.6 billion pesos distributed to over 155,230 OFWs as of June 15.

READ ON: Pinoys on visit visa, OFWs with salary reductions, not eligible for DOLE-AKAP financial aid

Secretary Roque also reported that around 50,105 OFWs have been already sent back home to their home provinces during the period of May 15 to June 14.

