PH reports total of Php 1.6 B disbursement of DOLE-AKAP funds

Data from the Philippines’ Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has revealed that over 155,000 OFWs have already received their DOLE Abot Kamay ang Pagtulong (DOLE-AKAP) financial assistance as of June 15.
Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque, citing DOLE reports, stated that from the initial budget of Php1.5 billion pesos, 139,000 OFWs have already been paid out of a total of 145,472 approved applications with a total disbursement of Php 1.44 billion. The initial DOLE-AKAP application numbers saw around 418,142 OFWs apply for the aid.
The second budget allocation of Php1 billion from President Duterte for the program saw over 92,555 received applications. Out of this number, 45,748 had already been approved and 16,230 OFWs have been paid out with the total amount disbursed at Php 169M.
This amounts to a total of 1.6 billion pesos distributed to over 155,230 OFWs as of June 15.
Secretary Roque also reported that around 50,105 OFWs have been already sent back home to their home provinces during the period of May 15 to June 14.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
