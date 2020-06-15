PH breaches 26,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it reports 490 new cases, 10 deaths

There is a higher percentage of women experiencing mental health issues due to the lockdown measures against coronavirus disease (COVID-19), a research in the UK showed. According to Lisa Spantig and Ben Etheridge, economists at the Institute for Social and Economic...
PH reports total of Php 1.6 B disbursement of DOLE-AKAP funds
Data from the Philippines' Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has revealed that over 155,000 OFWs have already received their DOLE Abot Kamay ang Pagtulong (DOLE-AKAP) financial assistance as of June 15. Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque, citing...
WATCH: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed posts video thanking frontline workers
(WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, posted a video on his Instagram account expressing appreciation for the exceptional efforts of COVID-19 frontline workers. The...
Kengs camp on Ressa’s cyber libel verdict: This shows that there is a problem in Philippine media
Businessman Wilfredo Keng, who filed the cyber label case against Rappler CEO and Executive Editor Maria Ressa, along with former researcher Reynaldo Santos Jr., said that their guilty verdict only proves there is something wrong with the Philippine media. Ressa and...
The Department of Health that the Philippines has surpassed the 26,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, as it reports 490 newly diagnosed patients. The total now stands at 26,420.
DOH has also confirmed 298 new recoveries, with the total number now at 6,252.
In addition, the department announced 10 new fatalities, bringing the total number to 1,098.
President Rodrigo Duterte has placed Metro Manila under general community quarantine (GCQ) until today. He is set to announce the new quarantine classifications particularly in Metro Manila and Cebu
