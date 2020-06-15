PH breaches 26,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it reports 490 new cases, 10 deaths

The Department of Health that the Philippines has surpassed the 26,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, as it reports 490 newly diagnosed patients. The total now stands at 26,420.

DOH has also confirmed 298 new recoveries, with the total number now at 6,252.

In addition, the department announced 10 new fatalities, bringing the total number to 1,098.

President Rodrigo Duterte has placed Metro Manila under general community quarantine (GCQ) until today. He is set to announce the new quarantine classifications particularly in Metro Manila and Cebu