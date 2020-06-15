Monday, June 15, 2020

Jun 15 20, 2:05 pm

More women than men suffer from lockdown depression

Jun 15 2020

There is a higher percentage of women experiencing mental health issues due to the lockdown measures against coronavirus disease (COVID-19), a research in the UK showed. According to Lisa Spantig and Ben Etheridge, economists at the Institute for Social and Economic...

PH reports total of Php 1.6 B disbursement of DOLE-AKAP funds

Jun 15 2020

Data from the Philippines' Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has revealed that over 155,000 OFWs have already received their DOLE Abot Kamay ang Pagtulong (DOLE-AKAP) financial assistance as of June 15. Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque, citing...

Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
0 Shares

PH breaches 26,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it reports 490 new cases, 10 deaths

by | News

Jun. 15, 20 | 2:05 pm

The Department of Health that the Philippines has surpassed the 26,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, as it reports 490 newly diagnosed patients. The total now stands at 26,420.

DOH has also confirmed 298 new recoveries, with the total number now at 6,252.

In addition, the department announced 10 new fatalities, bringing the total number to 1,098.

President Rodrigo Duterte has placed Metro Manila under general community quarantine (GCQ) until today. He is set to announce the new quarantine classifications particularly in Metro Manila and Cebu

Jobs

Latest News

More women than men suffer from lockdown depression

More women than men suffer from lockdown depression

Jun 15, 2020

There is a higher percentage of women experiencing mental health issues due to the lockdown measures against coronavirus disease (COVID-19), a research in the UK showed. According to Lisa Spantig and Ben Etheridge, economists at the Institute for Social and Economic...

PH reports total of Php 1.6 B disbursement of DOLE-AKAP funds

PH reports total of Php 1.6 B disbursement of DOLE-AKAP funds

Jun 15, 2020

Data from the Philippines' Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has revealed that over 155,000 OFWs have already received their DOLE Abot Kamay ang Pagtulong (DOLE-AKAP) financial assistance as of June 15. Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque, citing...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
More women than men suffer from lockdown depression
Published On  June 15, 2020
PH reports total of Php 1.6 B disbursement of DOLE-AKAP funds
Published On  June 15, 2020
WATCH: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed posts video thanking frontline workers
Published On  June 15, 2020
Close