Kengs camp on Ressa’s cyber libel verdict: This shows that there is a problem in Philippine media

Businessman Wilfredo Keng, who filed the cyber label case against Rappler CEO and Executive Editor Maria Ressa, along with former researcher Reynaldo Santos Jr., said that their guilty verdict only proves there is something wrong with the Philippine media.

Ressa and Santos Jr. were found guilty of violating Republic Act 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act.The verdict was handed by Manila Regional Trial Court Judge Rainelda Estacio-Montesa, making the two the first journalists to be found guilty of cyber libel.

Keng’s Camp said that this case only shows that there is still a big problem in the Philippine press

“Confident kami from the beginning at nabuhayan kami ng loob dahil nagkaroon ng katarungan ang client namin. Pinapakita ng kaso na ito na may problema sa media natin, at madami pa ding irresponsible [journalists],” he said.

They added that Ressa portrays herself as an alleged defender of press freedom and as a purported target of the gov’t, “but this in no way exempts her from respecting and following laws.”

The two journalists have been issued an imprisonment of six months to six years, as well as ordered to pay the businessman P200,000 in moral damages and P200, 000 in exemplary damages.

“After a careful evaluation of the evidence presented by both the prosecution and the defense, the Court finds the prosecution’s evidence sufficient in establishing the guilt of both Accused Reynaldo Santos Jr. and Maria Ressa beyond reasonable doubt for violation of Section 4 (c)(4) of Republic Act 10175,” according to the court’s ruling.

Keng filed a cyber libel cases against the two in 2017 after Santos wrote an article in 2012 stating that the businessman lent his sports car to then Chief Justice Renato Corona. Santos also wrote that the businessman was under surveillance by the National Security Council for his alleged involvement in human trafficking and drug smuggling.

Meanwhile, the court said Rappler Incorporated bears no liability in the matter.

“Each person, journalist or not, has that constitutionality guaranteed right to freely express, write and make known his opinion. But with the highest ideals in mind, what society expects is a responsible free press. It is in acting responsibly that freedom is given its true meaning,” Manila RTC Presiding Judge Rainelda Estacio-Montesa said.