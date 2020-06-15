COVID-19-positive OFW fakes quarantine clearance to return home

An Overseas Filipino Worker who had tested positive for the coronavirus disease of 2019 (COVID-19) presented a fake quarantine certificate to be able to return from Manila to his hometown in Catanduanes.

The 49-year-old male OFW, who arrived in the country on May 23, is the second case of COVID-19 in the province, the Provincial Health Office confirmed.

According to The Manila Bulletin report, the Bureau of Quarantine said the results of his COVID-19 test, which was conducted at a testing center of the Philippine Red Cross, came out positive. It was released last June 4, two days prior to his trip to Catanduanes.

It was also found that the OFW was not also listed in the manifesto of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) in Catanduanes. The agency fetched some returning OFWs to Albay from the PTEX in Parañaque last June 6. It is not clear how the OFW managed to board the OWWA bus without being listed as a passenger.

Gov. Joseph C. Cua told the report that as per the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging and Infectious Diseases (IATF)-Catanduanes, the OFW falsified his quarantine clearance, showing multiple logos of various government agencies.

The OFW is facing possible civil and criminal charges.

OWWA is also conducting a separate investigation.

The patient has mild symptoms and is currently confined at a quarantine facility in San Miguel, Catanduanes.