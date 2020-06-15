COVID-19-positive OFW fakes quarantine clearance to return home

Businessman Wilfredo Keng, who filed the cyber label case against Rappler CEO and Executive Editor Maria Ressa, along with former researcher Reynaldo Santos Jr., said that their guilty verdict only proves there is something wrong with the Philippine media. Ressa and...
UAE reaches Dh144 million for Community Solidarity Fund vs COVID-19
(WAM) - The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, IACAD, announced that the healthcare donations extended by the Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19 have exceeded AED144 million in value. The contributions, which include medical tests for...
Dubai OFW who underwent two consecutive quarantine in PH tests positive for COVID-19
A returning overseas Filipino worker (OFW) from Dubai tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Echague, Isabela. The OFW, a 30-year-old domestic helper, had been quarantined twice in Caloocan City and Manila, respectively, said the Cagayan Valley...
Robredo, PH senators share sentiments on Ressa’s gulity verdict
A court in Manila found Rappler CEO Maria Ressa and former researcher-writer Reynaldo Santos. Jr. guilty of cyber libel and sentenced both to up to 6 years in jail. Both Ressa and Santos were also ordered to pay Php 200,000 for moral damages and Php 200,000 for...
An Overseas Filipino Worker who had tested positive for the coronavirus disease of 2019 (COVID-19) presented a fake quarantine certificate to be able to return from Manila to his hometown in Catanduanes.
The 49-year-old male OFW, who arrived in the country on May 23, is the second case of COVID-19 in the province, the Provincial Health Office confirmed.
According to The Manila Bulletin report, the Bureau of Quarantine said the results of his COVID-19 test, which was conducted at a testing center of the Philippine Red Cross, came out positive. It was released last June 4, two days prior to his trip to Catanduanes.
It was also found that the OFW was not also listed in the manifesto of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) in Catanduanes. The agency fetched some returning OFWs to Albay from the PTEX in Parañaque last June 6. It is not clear how the OFW managed to board the OWWA bus without being listed as a passenger.
Gov. Joseph C. Cua told the report that as per the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging and Infectious Diseases (IATF)-Catanduanes, the OFW falsified his quarantine clearance, showing multiple logos of various government agencies.
The OFW is facing possible civil and criminal charges.
OWWA is also conducting a separate investigation.
The patient has mild symptoms and is currently confined at a quarantine facility in San Miguel, Catanduanes.
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved