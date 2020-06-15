Monday, June 15, 2020

Jun 15 20, 9:40 pm

President Duterte reimposes ECQ at Cebu, retains GCQ in Metro Manila

Jun 15 2020

President Rodrigo Duterte placed the entire City of Cebu back to an Enhanced Community Quarantine status until June 30, following constant reports of increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in the area. Metro Manila remains at a General Community Quarantine until June...

Abu Dhabi extends movement ban for one more week beginning June 16

Jun 15 2020

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Committee for the COVID-19 pandemic, together with the Abu Dhabi Police and the Department of Health has issued a joint statement announcing the extension of the movement restrictions within the emirate for one more week,...

COVID-19: 342 new cases in UAE, total now at 42,636 with two deaths

by | News

Jun. 15, 20 | 9:40 pm

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 27,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 342 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 42,636.

MOHAP also reported two patients who have died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 291.

In addition, the UAE has reported over 667 fully recovered patients in a single day, with the total now at 28,129.

This brings down the total number of active cases from June 14’s 14,543 to 14,216‬ today, June 15.

Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, the official spokesperson for the UAE Government, noted that the world is currently witnessing disparities in COVID-19 infections and recoveries. This is due to several factors, such as competence of medical staff, the degree of patient’s adherence to medical and home quarantine and to following guidelines for prevention and social distancing.

“The UAE is no exception. Some days, we see an increase in recoveries versus a drop in new infections. Some other days, it is vice versa. This also applies to fatalities. These disparities coincide with widely believed expectations in media outlets, social media accounts, and even among individuals, that the pandemic is fading away.”

She said that the positive signs observed through the daily briefings on COVID-19 situation, do not necessarily mean that worst is over. They do not mean either that we go back to our normal life.

“Those signs may reflect the positive outcome for the strict precautionary measures and the efficiency of our healthcare system. However, it is very difficult to draw any conclusions at this time because we need longer periods to trace the numbers of infections and recoveries and to ensure viability of precautionary measures taken with the partial ease of some measures.”

Al Shamsi stressed the shared responsibility of the community members at this stage “which requires that we continue to adhere to preventive and precautionary measures and keep distance, while gradually returning to our normal life and to adopt a new lifestyle that relies on such measures and on healthy behaviours.”

