President Duterte considers placing Manila Manila, Cebu back to MECQ due to high number of cases

President Duterte is currently thinking about placing both Metro Manila and Cebu back to a stricter, modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) considering the continuous rise of the number of cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines
Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque stated that this is one of three options that the president is weighing over with the updates set to take place . Other options include retaining the General Community Quarantine (GCQ) or placing both areas at the Modified GCQ where public restrictions are eased even more.
“Bahala po ang Presidente kasi binabalanse naman po natin iyong ekonomiya at sapat naman po iyong kakayahan nating magbigay ng medical care doon sa mga magkakasakit nang critical, iyong critical care capacity natin,” said Secretary Roque during an interview over DZBB.
MGCQ is the lowest level of community quarantine imposed by the government before the shift to the new normal. Under MGCQ, public gatherings would be allowed up to 50 percent of the venue’s capacity and more transport options would be available, as per reports from the Philippine News Agency.
Earlier, Roque ensured that the country is ready to enforce the new quarantine rules by June 16.
He said the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) had already informed the local government units (LGUs) about the possible quarantine reclassifications in their respective localities.
Duterte is set to announce the new quarantine classifications in the country on June 15.
