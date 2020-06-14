PH announces 539 new COVID-19 cases; total now at 25,930

The Department of Health has announced 539 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines, bringing the total number to 25,930.

DOH has also confirmed 248 new recoveries, with the total number now at 5,954.

In addition, the department announced 14 new fatalities, bringing the total number to 1,088.

President Rodrigo Duterte has placed Metro Manila under general community quarantine (GCQ) from June 1 to 15.

Under GCQ, commercial and industrial activities are allowed to resume operations—such as agriculture, manufacturing, clinics, logistics, water, banks, energy, telecommunications, and media sectors. Malls and restaurants, meanwhile, will be allowed but with a few restrictions.