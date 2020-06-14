Sunday, June 14, 2020

Jun 14 20, 1:57 pm

Over 400 Filipinos abroad succumb to COVID-19 – DFA

Jun 14 2020

The Department of Foreign Affairs revealed on June 14 that over 400 Filipinos abroad had already died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19). According to the data released by the department, 409 Filipinos succumbed to the disease as of this writing, with most of them...

PH announces 539 new COVID-19 cases; total now at 25,930

by | News

Jun. 14, 20 | 1:57 pm

The Department of Health has announced 539 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines, bringing the total number to 25,930.

DOH has also confirmed 248 new recoveries, with the total number now at 5,954.

In addition, the department announced 14 new fatalities, bringing the total number to 1,088.

President Rodrigo Duterte has placed Metro Manila under general community quarantine (GCQ) from June 1 to 15.

Under GCQ, commercial and industrial activities are allowed to resume operations—such as agriculture, manufacturing, clinics, logistics, water, banks, energy, telecommunications, and media sectors. Malls and restaurants, meanwhile, will be allowed but with a few restrictions.

