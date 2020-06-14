PH announces 539 new COVID-19 cases; total now at 25,930

The Department of Foreign Affairs revealed on June 14 that over 400 Filipinos abroad had already died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19). According to the data released by the department, 409 Filipinos succumbed to the disease as of this writing, with most of them...
Islamic Economy sectors register 2.2% growth, contribute Dh41.8 billion to Dubai GDP in 2018
His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai and General Supervisor of the Dubai: Capital of Islamic Economy Initiative, said that as the global hub of the Islamic Economy, Dubai is...
Abu Dhabi Police warns against leaving hand sanitizers in cars during summer
(WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Police (ADP) reminded motorists regarding the dangers of leaving flammable materials, such as hand sanitizers and cigarette lighters inside vehicles during summer. The police said these dangerous materials also include perfume bottles, gas...
President Duterte considers placing Manila Manila, Cebu back to MECQ due to high number of cases
President Duterte is currently thinking about placing both Metro Manila and Cebu back to a stricter, modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) considering the continuous rise of the number of cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines...
The Department of Health has announced 539 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines, bringing the total number to 25,930.
DOH has also confirmed 248 new recoveries, with the total number now at 5,954.
In addition, the department announced 14 new fatalities, bringing the total number to 1,088.
President Rodrigo Duterte has placed Metro Manila under general community quarantine (GCQ) from June 1 to 15.
Under GCQ, commercial and industrial activities are allowed to resume operations—such as agriculture, manufacturing, clinics, logistics, water, banks, energy, telecommunications, and media sectors. Malls and restaurants, meanwhile, will be allowed but with a few restrictions.
