Over 400 Filipinos abroad succumb to COVID-19 – DFA

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai and General Supervisor of the Dubai: Capital of Islamic Economy Initiative, said that as the global hub of the Islamic Economy, Dubai is...
Abu Dhabi Police warns against leaving hand sanitizers in cars during summer
(WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Police (ADP) reminded motorists regarding the dangers of leaving flammable materials, such as hand sanitizers and cigarette lighters inside vehicles during summer. The police said these dangerous materials also include perfume bottles, gas...
President Duterte considers placing Manila Manila, Cebu back to MECQ due to high number of cases
President Duterte is currently thinking about placing both Metro Manila and Cebu back to a stricter, modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) considering the continuous rise of the number of cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines...
Lucban PNP draws flak for warning women against wearing short skirts
The Lucban Municipal Police Station are now under probe following its advisory post on Facebook, comically telling women not to wear short skirts so they would not be sexually harassed. Lucban chief of police and other officers involved in posting the advisory would...
The Department of Foreign Affairs revealed on June 14 that over 400 Filipinos abroad had already died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
According to the data released by the department, 409 Filipinos succumbed to the disease as of this writing, with most of them reported in the Americas (at 163) as well as the Middle East and Africa (at 152).
DFA has also reported 22 new cases among Filipinos abroad, bringing the total number to 5,541. The number of those who had recovered from the disease now stands at 2,491.
As of today, the department as listed 51 countries with Filipino COVID-19 cases.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
