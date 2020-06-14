Over 400 Filipinos abroad succumb to COVID-19 – DFA

The Department of Foreign Affairs revealed on June 14 that over 400 Filipinos abroad had already died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

According to the data released by the department, 409 Filipinos succumbed to the disease as of this writing, with most of them reported in the Americas (at 163) as well as the Middle East and Africa (at 152).

DFA has also reported 22 new cases among Filipinos abroad, bringing the total number to 5,541. The number of those who had recovered from the disease now stands at 2,491.

As of today, the department as listed 51 countries with Filipino COVID-19 cases.