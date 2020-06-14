Sunday, June 14, 2020

Jun 14 20, 12:52 pm

Lucban PNP draws flak for warning women against wearing short skirts

Jun 14 2020

The Lucban Municipal Police Station are now under probe following its advisory post on Facebook, comically telling women not to wear short skirts so they would not be sexually harassed. Lucban chief of police and other officers involved in posting the advisory would...

Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
0 Shares

Over 400 Filipinos abroad succumb to COVID-19 – DFA

by | News

Jun. 14, 20 | 12:52 pm

The Department of Foreign Affairs revealed on June 14 that over 400 Filipinos abroad had already died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

According to the data released by the department, 409 Filipinos succumbed to the disease as of this writing, with most of them reported in the Americas (at 163) as well as the Middle East and Africa (at 152).

READ ALSO: COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad now over 2,000; recoveries now at 930

DFA has also reported 22 new cases among Filipinos abroad, bringing the total number to 5,541. The number of those who had recovered from the disease now stands at 2,491.

As of today, the department as listed 51 countries with Filipino COVID-19 cases.

Jobs

Latest News

Over 400 Filipinos abroad succumb to COVID-19 – DFA

Over 400 Filipinos abroad succumb to COVID-19 – DFA

Jun 14, 2020

The Department of Foreign Affairs revealed on June 14 that over 400 Filipinos abroad had already died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19). According to the data released by the department, 409 Filipinos succumbed to the disease as of this writing, with most of them...

Sheena Halili announces pregnancy

Sheena Halili announces pregnancy

Jun 14, 2020

GMA actress Sheena Halili revealed that she is pregnant with her first baby on June 13.   In an Instagram post, she shared her baby bump and the sonogram of her child, saying, “And now we’re three! #13weeks.” View this post on Instagram And now we’re three! #13weeks A...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
Islamic Economy sectors register 2.2% growth, contribute Dh41.8 billion to Dubai GDP in 2018
Published On  June 14, 2020
Abu Dhabi Police warns against leaving hand sanitizers in cars during summer
Published On  June 14, 2020
President Duterte considers placing Manila Manila, Cebu back to MECQ due to high number of cases
Published On  June 14, 2020
Close