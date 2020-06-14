Islamic Economy sectors register 2.2% growth, contribute Dh41.8 billion to Dubai GDP in 2018

(WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Police (ADP) reminded motorists regarding the dangers of leaving flammable materials, such as hand sanitizers and cigarette lighters inside vehicles during summer. The police said these dangerous materials also include perfume bottles, gas...
President Duterte considers placing Manila Manila, Cebu back to MECQ due to high number of cases
President Duterte is currently thinking about placing both Metro Manila and Cebu back to a stricter, modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) considering the continuous rise of the number of cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines...
Lucban PNP draws flak for warning women against wearing short skirts
The Lucban Municipal Police Station are now under probe following its advisory post on Facebook, comically telling women not to wear short skirts so they would not be sexually harassed. Lucban chief of police and other officers involved in posting the advisory would...
Senator Zubiri slams move to tax online businesses in PH
Philippine Senator Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri expressed his dismay and slammed the Philippine government's plan to tax online businesses, as well as start-ups to get funding for various government-led projects. Senator Zubiri said that the move is both "insensitive and...
