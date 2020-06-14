Emirates Loto supports Feby Dela Peña’s free food initiative by giving 10,000 meals

As a surprise gesture of local hero Filipina expat Feby Cacher Baguisa-Dela Peña, Emirates Loto has announced that it will support her personal initiative called Ayuda (“help” in Tagalog) to feed recently unemployed members of the community with resources to provide another 10,000 meals.

The support was announced in last night’s draw, dedicated to the Philippine Independence Day.

Dela Peña, unemployed herself and mother of three, has been spending over her own funds each day since Eid Al Fitr to feed more than 400 people per day who have been made redundant due to the current economic challenges.

Each day, Dela Peña purchases over 50 kg of rice, 60 kg of chicken, and nearly twenty-five dozen eggs to cook two meals a day. People in need can either pick up the food directly from her apartment – practicing social distancing at all times – or Dela Peña will take it upon herself to deliver the meals personally.

“Feby is in all senses a role model, and her generous act of kindness is now a source of inspiration for many across the globe,” said Paul Sebestyen, Emirates Loto’s CEO. “Her story resonated with all of us here at Emirates Loto and we knew that we had to support her initiative to ensure that it sustains and that those in need continue to be nourished every day. We salute Feby for her altruism, sense of community, and changing the lives of those in need.”

In addition to Emirate Loto’s support of Dela Peña, there was more exciting news coming from the draw last night as two lucky winners matched five out of the six number and have walked away with AED 500,000 each, having split the AED 1 million prize. 110 lucky players collected a cash prize of AED 300 each and 2,900 entrants won a free entry to a future draw.

As there has been no winner for the jackpot to date, the AED 50 million jackpot still stands for the taking for the upcoming draw on Saturday, 20 June at 9 PM.

