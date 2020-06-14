COVID-19: UAE reports 491 cases , total now at 41,990 with one death

The UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) will begin implementing the ban on works performed under the sun and in open places starting Monday, June 15 from 12:30 pm to 3:00 pm until September 15. The annual decision, issued by the Minister of...
KNOW THE LAW: Up to Dh 500,000 (Php 6,844,280) fine for mocking UAE currency on social media
(WAM) - The UAE Public Prosecution has called on all members of the public to abide by laws and not to underestimate the national currency in any way whatsoever. "The national currency carries the name and emblem of the UAE; hence the moral value is greater than its...
How to renew Philippine Passport in Abu Dhabi without going to embassy
Filipinos who are currently residing within the Abu Dhabi emirate who plan to have their passports renewed but have no time to visit the embassy can now enjoy the services of the VFS Passport Renewal Center (PaRC) that was recently launched in the emirate. With...
Philippine Passport renewal center opens in Abu Dhabi
Filipinos in the emirate of Abu Dhabi who intend to renew their passports now have more time to do so in the coming days with the launch of the emirate's first and only Philippine Passport Renewal Center (PaRC). Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Hjayceelyn...
The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 40,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 491 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 41,990.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention conducted additional 40,000 Covid-19 tests, which revealed 491 new cases bringing the total number of cases to 41,990. The new cases identified are undergoing treatment, @mohapuae announced today. #UAEGov
— UAEGov (@uaegov) June 13, 2020
MOHAP also reported one patient who has died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 288.
Also, @mohapuae announced that one person who tested positive for COVID-19 died due to complications. This brings the total death toll to 288.
— UAEGov (@uaegov) June 13, 2020
In addition, the UAE has reported over 815 fully recovered patients in a single day, with the total now at 26,761.
This brings down the total number of active cases from June 12’s 15,266 to 14,941 today, June 14.
Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, the official spokesperson for the UAE Government, noted that the world is currently witnessing disparities in COVID-19 infections and recoveries. This is due to several factors, such as competence of medical staff, the degree of patient’s adherence to medical and home quarantine and to following guidelines for prevention and social distancing.
“The UAE is no exception. Some days, we see an increase in recoveries versus a drop in new infections. Some other days, it is vice versa. This also applies to fatalities. These disparities coincide with widely believed expectations in media outlets, social media accounts, and even among individuals, that the pandemic is fading away.”
She said that the positive signs observed through the daily briefings on COVID-19 situation, do not necessarily mean that worst is over. They do not mean either that we go back to our normal life.
“Those signs may reflect the positive outcome for the strict precautionary measures and the efficiency of our healthcare system. However, it is very difficult to draw any conclusions at this time because we need longer periods to trace the numbers of infections and recoveries and to ensure viability of precautionary measures taken with the partial ease of some measures.”
Al Shamsi stressed the shared responsibility of the community members at this stage “which requires that we continue to adhere to preventive and precautionary measures and keep distance, while gradually returning to our normal life and to adopt a new lifestyle that relies on such measures and on healthy behaviours.”
