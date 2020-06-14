Sunday, June 14, 2020

COVID-19: UAE reports 491 cases , total now at 41,990 with one death

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 40,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 491 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 41,990.

MOHAP also reported one patient who has died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 288.

In addition, the UAE has reported over 815 fully recovered patients in a single day, with the total now at 26,761.

This brings down the total number of active cases from June 12’s 15,266 to 14,941 today, June 14.

Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, the official spokesperson for the UAE Government, noted that the world is currently witnessing disparities in COVID-19 infections and recoveries. This is due to several factors, such as competence of medical staff, the degree of patient’s adherence to medical and home quarantine and to following guidelines for prevention and social distancing.

“The UAE is no exception. Some days, we see an increase in recoveries versus a drop in new infections. Some other days, it is vice versa. This also applies to fatalities. These disparities coincide with widely believed expectations in media outlets, social media accounts, and even among individuals, that the pandemic is fading away.”

She said that the positive signs observed through the daily briefings on COVID-19 situation, do not necessarily mean that worst is over. They do not mean either that we go back to our normal life.

“Those signs may reflect the positive outcome for the strict precautionary measures and the efficiency of our healthcare system. However, it is very difficult to draw any conclusions at this time because we need longer periods to trace the numbers of infections and recoveries and to ensure viability of precautionary measures taken with the partial ease of some measures.”

Al Shamsi stressed the shared responsibility of the community members at this stage “which requires that we continue to adhere to preventive and precautionary measures and keep distance, while gradually returning to our normal life and to adopt a new lifestyle that relies on such measures and on healthy behaviours.”

