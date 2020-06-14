Sunday, June 14, 2020

PH announces 539 new COVID-19 cases; total now at 25,930

Jun 14 2020

The Department of Health has announced 539 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines, bringing the total number to 25,930. DOH has also confirmed 248 new recoveries, with the total number now at 5,954. In addition, the department announced 14 new...

Over 400 Filipinos abroad succumb to COVID-19 – DFA

Jun 14 2020

The Department of Foreign Affairs revealed on June 14 that over 400 Filipinos abroad had already died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19). According to the data released by the department, 409 Filipinos succumbed to the disease as of this writing, with most of them...

COVID-19: 304 new cases in UAE, total now at 42,294 with one death

Jun. 14, 20 | 6:46 pm

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 43,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 304 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 42,294.

MOHAP also reported one patient who has died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 289.

In addition, the UAE has reported over 701 fully recovered patients in a single day, with the total now at 27,462.

This brings down the total number of active cases from June 13’s 14,941 to 14,543 today, June 14.

Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, the official spokesperson for the UAE Government, noted that the world is currently witnessing disparities in COVID-19 infections and recoveries. This is due to several factors, such as competence of medical staff, the degree of patient’s adherence to medical and home quarantine and to following guidelines for prevention and social distancing.

“The UAE is no exception. Some days, we see an increase in recoveries versus a drop in new infections. Some other days, it is vice versa. This also applies to fatalities. These disparities coincide with widely believed expectations in media outlets, social media accounts, and even among individuals, that the pandemic is fading away.”

She said that the positive signs observed through the daily briefings on COVID-19 situation, do not necessarily mean that worst is over. They do not mean either that we go back to our normal life.

“Those signs may reflect the positive outcome for the strict precautionary measures and the efficiency of our healthcare system. However, it is very difficult to draw any conclusions at this time because we need longer periods to trace the numbers of infections and recoveries and to ensure viability of precautionary measures taken with the partial ease of some measures.”

Al Shamsi stressed the shared responsibility of the community members at this stage “which requires that we continue to adhere to preventive and precautionary measures and keep distance, while gradually returning to our normal life and to adopt a new lifestyle that relies on such measures and on healthy behaviours.”

