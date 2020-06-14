Sunday, June 14, 2020

Jun 14 20, 12:37 pm

Lucban PNP draws flak for warning women against wearing short skirts

Jun 14 2020

The Lucban Municipal Police Station are now under probe following its advisory post on Facebook, comically telling women not to wear short skirts so they would not be sexually harassed. Lucban chief of police and other officers involved in posting the advisory would...

Senator Zubiri slams move to tax online businesses in PH

Jun 14 2020

Philippine Senator Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri expressed his dismay and slammed the Philippine government's plan to tax online businesses, as well as start-ups to get funding for various government-led projects. Senator Zubiri said that the move is both "insensitive and...

UAE marks beginning of summer season this June 21

Jun 14 2020

The UAE has announced that its summer season will begin this June 21. Ibrahim Al Jarwan, member of Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences revealed that the UAE's summer season will officially begin at 1:44 am, UAE local time on June 21. He furthered that...

Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
0 Shares

Abu Dhabi Police warns against leaving hand sanitizers in cars during summer

by | News

Jun. 14, 20 | 12:37 pm

(WAM) — Abu Dhabi Police (ADP) reminded motorists regarding the dangers of leaving flammable materials, such as hand sanitizers and cigarette lighters inside vehicles during summer.

The police said these dangerous materials also include perfume bottles, gas cylinders, mobile phone chargers and phone batteries.

READ ALSO: Ajman shuts down two factories over 40,000 bottles of ‘sanitizers’ containing deodorant

ADP warned that all these objects have a potential to catch fire or explode, especially if exposed to heat or sunlight.

“If left inside a vehicle, especially during the daytime, these dangerous materials can explode and cause a disaster, even if not placed under direct sunlight,” the police added.

SEE ALSO: Alcohol, disinfectants also in demand

Jobs

Latest News

Sheena Halili announces pregnancy

Sheena Halili announces pregnancy

Jun 14, 2020

GMA actress Sheena Halili revealed that she is pregnant with her first baby on June 13.   In an Instagram post, she shared her baby bump and the sonogram of her child, saying, “And now we’re three! #13weeks.” View this post on Instagram And now we’re three! #13weeks A...

Lucban PNP draws flak for warning women against wearing short skirts

Lucban PNP draws flak for warning women against wearing short skirts

Jun 14, 2020

The Lucban Municipal Police Station are now under probe following its advisory post on Facebook, comically telling women not to wear short skirts so they would not be sexually harassed. Lucban chief of police and other officers involved in posting the advisory would...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
President Duterte considers placing Manila Manila, Cebu back to MECQ due to high number of cases
Published On  June 14, 2020
Lucban PNP draws flak for warning women against wearing short skirts
Published On  June 14, 2020
Senator Zubiri slams move to tax online businesses in PH
Published On  June 14, 2020
Close