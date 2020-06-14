Abu Dhabi Police warns against leaving hand sanitizers in cars during summer

(WAM) — Abu Dhabi Police (ADP) reminded motorists regarding the dangers of leaving flammable materials, such as hand sanitizers and cigarette lighters inside vehicles during summer.

The police said these dangerous materials also include perfume bottles, gas cylinders, mobile phone chargers and phone batteries.

READ ALSO: Ajman shuts down two factories over 40,000 bottles of ‘sanitizers’ containing deodorant

ADP warned that all these objects have a potential to catch fire or explode, especially if exposed to heat or sunlight.

“If left inside a vehicle, especially during the daytime, these dangerous materials can explode and cause a disaster, even if not placed under direct sunlight,” the police added.

SEE ALSO: Alcohol, disinfectants also in demand