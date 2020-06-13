Saturday, June 13, 2020

COVID-19: 513 new cases in UAE, total now at 41,499 with one death

Jun 13 2020

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 44,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 513 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 41,499. Additional 44,000 Covid-19 tests were conducted by @mohapuae...

UAE anticipates return of 200,000 resident visa holders

Jun 12 2020

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) in the UAE has announced that it is targetting over 200,000 valid residence visa holders to return to the country in the coming months. ICA stated that it will be working closely with the Ministry of Foreign...

Philippine Passport renewal center opens in Abu Dhabi

Jun. 13, 20 | 8:23 am

Filipinos in the emirate of Abu Dhabi who intend to renew their passports now have more time to do so in the coming days with the launch of the emirate’s first and only Philippine Passport Renewal Center (PaRC).

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Hjayceelyn Quintana led the inaugurations last June 12, at the VFS Global located at the World Trade Center in Abu Dhabi – which coincides with the 122nd celebration of the Philippine Independence Day.

“A fitting gift to Filipinos in UAE on the occasion of National Day, the opening of the VFS PaRC Facility in Abu Dhabi is also very timely, especially with the strict physical distancing and other health protocols being observed during the pandemic,” said Amb. Quintana.

This is the second PaRC facility for the Philippines that was launched in the UAE after the country’s first PaRC centre was launched last year, at the Wafi Mall in Dubai inaugurated by Department of Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. Both Philippine PaRC facilities are owned and operated by VFS Global. VFS Global is the world’s largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide.

Timings of the VFS PaRC in Abu Dhabi are from 10:00 to 6:00 pm, daily. Filipinos are required to set appointments from VFS prior to personal appearance together with their passport renewal application.

The VFS PaRC Facility in the World Trade Center will start accepting Philippine passport renewal applications on June 14th 2020. The VFS PaRC Facility is located at Level B2, The Mall, World Trade Center, Khalifa Bin Zayed the 1st Street (Airport Road), Abu Dhabi.

For queries, customer can call the helpline at 02-4120251 or send an email to: [email protected]

Close