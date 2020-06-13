Philippine Passport renewal center opens in Abu Dhabi

Filipinos in the emirate of Abu Dhabi who intend to renew their passports now have more time to do so in the coming days with the launch of the emirate’s first and only Philippine Passport Renewal Center (PaRC).

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Hjayceelyn Quintana led the inaugurations last June 12, at the VFS Global located at the World Trade Center in Abu Dhabi – which coincides with the 122nd celebration of the Philippine Independence Day.

“A fitting gift to Filipinos in UAE on the occasion of National Day, the opening of the VFS PaRC Facility in Abu Dhabi is also very timely, especially with the strict physical distancing and other health protocols being observed during the pandemic,” said Amb. Quintana.

This is the second PaRC facility for the Philippines that was launched in the UAE after the country’s first PaRC centre was launched last year, at the Wafi Mall in Dubai inaugurated by Department of Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. Both Philippine PaRC facilities are owned and operated by VFS Global. VFS Global is the world’s largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide.

Timings of the VFS PaRC in Abu Dhabi are from 10:00 to 6:00 pm, daily. Filipinos are required to set appointments from VFS prior to personal appearance together with their passport renewal application.

The VFS PaRC Facility in the World Trade Center will start accepting Philippine passport renewal applications on June 14th 2020. The VFS PaRC Facility is located at Level B2, The Mall, World Trade Center, Khalifa Bin Zayed the 1st Street (Airport Road), Abu Dhabi.

For queries, customer can call the helpline at 02-4120251 or send an email to: [email protected]