How to renew Philippine Passport in Abu Dhabi without going to embassy

Filipinos who are currently residing within the Abu Dhabi emirate who plan to have their passports renewed but have no time to visit the embassy can now enjoy the services of the VFS Passport Renewal Center (PaRC) that was recently launched in the emirate.

With operations starting on June 14, the convenience of the new PaRC service is that Filipinos can now visit the VFS Center at World Trade Center any time from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, seven days a week, except UAE holidays.

Here’s the process:

Appointments required. The UAE’s country-wide implementation of social distancing measures require all applicants headed towards the VFS PaRC in World Trade Center to set an appointment before they head there. Filipinos can set an appointment here starting June 14: https://www.vfsglobal.com/philippines/uae/passport-services/schedule-an-appointment.html

Only for Renewal. First thing to note is the PaRC service only processes renewal of passports. This means that Filipinos under the following conditions cannot have their passports processed at VFS.

– New passports (Babies, children, those applying for passports for the first time, etc)

– Lost passports

– Filipinos requiring changes for their passport (from maiden name to married name, spelling errors, etc.)

Prepare Requirements. Filipinos should bring the following:

– E-passport Renewal Form

> For Abu Dhabi Residents: Passport Application – Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Al Dhafra, Western Region Residents

– Existing Philippine Passport

– Photocopy of Passport

– Photocopy of Residence/Work Visa

– Emirates ID

– Photocopy of Emirates ID

Wear decent clothing. Your new Philippine Passport will be valid for the next 10 years – as such, authorities advise Filipinos to be decently dressed as the passport photo will reflect how they look as it will used in various countries when they travel and for other legal and official purposes as well.

Cost. Passport renewals at VFS will cost Dh 331.75: Dh240 of which for the passport renewal fee, and Dh91.75 for the service fee. Both cash and credit card payment options are accepted.

Upon arrival, you will get a queue number and will be asked to present the documents when you’re called. After paying the fee of Dh331.75, you will be given a receipt to keep for you to claim the passport later on.

A representative from VFS will then take your photo for the passport, scan your fingerprints and application form and have you sign their signature pad.

After which you will be asked to review all details that you keyed in, as well as the terms and conditions before you confirm and accept all the details in the system. Note that this is important to check as one spelling mistake or any wrong information will have to be revised at the Philippine Embassy.

Once you have signed the confirmation you will be advised to wait around four weeks for your passport – VFS will send an email confirmation to the passport renewal applicant to confirm that the passport is ready for pick up.

You can also monitor the Philippine Embassy website to check if your passport is already available for collection at VFS.

Filipinos should remember to bring their receipts and present their old passports before their new passport is issued to them.