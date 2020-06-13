How to renew Philippine Passport in Abu Dhabi without going to embassy

Filipinos in the emirate of Abu Dhabi who intend to renew their passports now have more time to do so in the coming days with the launch of the emirate's first and only Philippine Passport Renewal Center (PaRC). Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Hjayceelyn...
COVID-19: 513 new cases in UAE, total now at 41,499 with one death
The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 44,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 513 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 41,499. Additional 44,000 Covid-19 tests were conducted by @mohapuae...
UAE anticipates return of 200,000 resident visa holders
The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) in the UAE has announced that it is targetting over 200,000 valid residence visa holders to return to the country in the coming months. ICA stated that it will be working closely with the Ministry of Foreign...
WATCH: President Duterte encourages OFWs to exhibit goodwill, tolerance on 122nd Philippine Independence Day
President Rodrigo Duterte pens a heartfelt message for overseas Filipinos to become role models of exhibiting the Filipino values of tolerance, understanding and goodwill on the occasion of the 122nd Philippine Independence Day. "I also encourage everyone especially...
Filipinos who are currently residing within the Abu Dhabi emirate who plan to have their passports renewed but have no time to visit the embassy can now enjoy the services of the VFS Passport Renewal Center (PaRC) that was recently launched in the emirate.
With operations starting on June 14, the convenience of the new PaRC service is that Filipinos can now visit the VFS Center at World Trade Center any time from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, seven days a week, except UAE holidays.
Here’s the process:
Appointments required. The UAE’s country-wide implementation of social distancing measures require all applicants headed towards the VFS PaRC in World Trade Center to set an appointment before they head there. Filipinos can set an appointment here starting June 14: https://www.vfsglobal.com/philippines/uae/passport-services/schedule-an-appointment.html
Only for Renewal. First thing to note is the PaRC service only processes renewal of passports. This means that Filipinos under the following conditions cannot have their passports processed at VFS.
– New passports (Babies, children, those applying for passports for the first time, etc)
– Lost passports
– Filipinos requiring changes for their passport (from maiden name to married name, spelling errors, etc.)
Prepare Requirements. Filipinos should bring the following:
– E-passport Renewal Form
> For Abu Dhabi Residents: Passport Application – Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Al Dhafra, Western Region Residents
– Existing Philippine Passport
– Photocopy of Passport
– Photocopy of Residence/Work Visa
– Emirates ID
– Photocopy of Emirates ID
Wear decent clothing. Your new Philippine Passport will be valid for the next 10 years – as such, authorities advise Filipinos to be decently dressed as the passport photo will reflect how they look as it will used in various countries when they travel and for other legal and official purposes as well.
Cost. Passport renewals at VFS will cost Dh 331.75: Dh240 of which for the passport renewal fee, and Dh91.75 for the service fee. Both cash and credit card payment options are accepted.
Upon arrival, you will get a queue number and will be asked to present the documents when you’re called. After paying the fee of Dh331.75, you will be given a receipt to keep for you to claim the passport later on.
A representative from VFS will then take your photo for the passport, scan your fingerprints and application form and have you sign their signature pad.
After which you will be asked to review all details that you keyed in, as well as the terms and conditions before you confirm and accept all the details in the system. Note that this is important to check as one spelling mistake or any wrong information will have to be revised at the Philippine Embassy.
Once you have signed the confirmation you will be advised to wait around four weeks for your passport – VFS will send an email confirmation to the passport renewal applicant to confirm that the passport is ready for pick up.
You can also monitor the Philippine Embassy website to check if your passport is already available for collection at VFS.
Filipinos should remember to bring their receipts and present their old passports before their new passport is issued to them.
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved