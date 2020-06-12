WATCH: President Duterte encourages OFWs to exhibit goodwill, tolerance on 122nd Philippine Independence Day

President Rodrigo Duterte pens a heartfelt message for overseas Filipinos to become role models of exhibiting the Filipino values of tolerance, understanding and goodwill on the occasion of the 122nd Philippine Independence Day.

The president also highlighted and honoured the sacrifice of heroes who fought for the independence of the Philippines, and likened it to the country’s ongoing war against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s his full message:

“I join all our overseas Filipino workers celebrating the 122nd anniversary of the proclamation of the Philippine Independence. Today we honor the bravery and the sacrifice of the heroes of our past who fought for freedom and democracy that we now enjoy as we also wage put own war at this time of the pandemic of COVID-19.

“I also encourage everyone especially our OFWs and all our kababayans abroad to become ambassadors of goodwill and foster great understanding and cooperation with other nations.

“Together, let us rise above our own personal interests so we can build a stronger and more resilient nation. Mabuhay ang Pilipino,”