WATCH: President Duterte encourages OFWs to exhibit goodwill, tolerance on 122nd Philippine Independence Day

Cebu Pacific, the Philippines’ largest national flag carrier, celebrates the 122nd Philippine Independence Day with its trademark seat sale. For as low as AED 1 base fare, UAE-based Filipinos and residents can make plans to visit the Philippines next year. CEB further...
Ajman to temporarily close down beaches
The Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management of Ajman has announced the partial closure of the Ajman Corniche and Alzorah beach areas in line with the emirate's preventive measures against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Authorities have announced...
PH breaches 5,000-mark in COVID-19 recoveries with 270 patients healed
The Department of Health has announced that the Philippines has surpassed the 5,000-mark in terms of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) recoveries, as it reports 270 new patients who have successfully recouped from the virus. The total recovery toll now stands at 5,165...
UAE reports over 1,000 recoveries for second day in a row, total now at 25,234
The UAE has reported over 1,217 fully recovered patients in a single day, with the total now at 25,234. The total number of recovered cases of Coronavirus (Covid-19) has reached 25,234 with 1,217 cases recovered today after receiving treatment, @mohapuae announced....
President Rodrigo Duterte pens a heartfelt message for overseas Filipinos to become role models of exhibiting the Filipino values of tolerance, understanding and goodwill on the occasion of the 122nd Philippine Independence Day.
“I also encourage everyone especially our OFWs and all our kababayans abroad to become ambassadors of goodwill and foster great understanding and cooperation with other nations,” said President Duterte.
The president also highlighted and honoured the sacrifice of heroes who fought for the independence of the Philippines, and likened it to the country’s ongoing war against the COVID-19 pandemic.
RELATED STORY: Burj Khalifa to feature PH flag this June 12
“Today we honor the bravery and the sacrifice of the heroes of our past who fought for freedom and democracy that we now enjoy as we also wage put own war at this time of the pandemic of COVID-19,” said President Duterte who further hoped that Filipinos can put differences aside to thrust the entire country towards progress.
Watch President Duterte’s message here:
Here’s his full message:
“I join all our overseas Filipino workers celebrating the 122nd anniversary of the proclamation of the Philippine Independence. Today we honor the bravery and the sacrifice of the heroes of our past who fought for freedom and democracy that we now enjoy as we also wage put own war at this time of the pandemic of COVID-19.
“I also encourage everyone especially our OFWs and all our kababayans abroad to become ambassadors of goodwill and foster great understanding and cooperation with other nations.
“Together, let us rise above our own personal interests so we can build a stronger and more resilient nation. Mabuhay ang Pilipino,”
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved